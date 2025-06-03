Local grad ceremonies set for this weekend Published 3:43 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

South Pacific County will play host to a trio of graduation ceremonies this weekend, as more than 100 local students from the Class of 2025 celebrate a key milestone in their young lives.

Festivities begin in Long Beach on Friday, June 6, where nearly 20 students from the Ocean Beach Options Academy will receive their diplomas. The ceremony gets underway at 6 p.m. in the Long Beach Elementary gymnasium.

Both Ilwaco High School and Naselle High School are holding their graduation ceremony the following day, with the IHS ceremony beginning at 3 p.m. (doors open at 2 p.m.) inside the school gymnasium on Saturday, June 7. About 70 students will receive their diplomas during the ceremony, which will also be streamed on the Ilwaco High School Facebook page and the Ilwaco Music Youtube channel — Chico’s Pizza will also be airing the ceremony.

As is tradition at IHS, two seniors have been chosen to give speeches during the ceremony; Hailey Hightower was chosen as the faculty-selected speaker, while Blake Bell was selected to give a speech by his classmates. The junior class will be selling yellow roses at the door for $3, while supplies last.

The ceremony at NHS is scheduled to begin an hour later at 4 p.m. inside the school’s gymnasium. Seventeen students comprise the Class of 2025, whose motto is “Never let success get to your head and never let failure get to your heart.” Along with Jacob Lindstrom and Evelyn Normand being honored as the valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, several other graduating students will also be recognized during the ceremony for their academic achievements.

Victoria Corona and Cody Olsen are the senior class advisors, with Scott Henington and Sadie Kilponen serving as the junior ushers. Along with the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance,” the 7-12 band will also perform “I Got You (I Feel Good),” with solos by senior Hannah Haataia and freshman Karsen Green.

Photos of Naselle’s graduating class are included in this edition of the Chinook Observer. Ilwaco High School senior portraits are planned for publication in the June 11 issue.