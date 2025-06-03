Jail Bookings Published 4:18 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:

Apodaca, Jacob D. — May 22, Raymond; felony driving under the influence; operating a vehicle without an ignition lock; third-degree driving while license suspended.

Collins, Aiden N. — May 21, Raymond; first-degree criminal trespass; disorderly conduct.

Culter, Sharon K. — May 24, South Bend; reckless driving.

Dunham, Gregory H. — May 22, Ilwaco; second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree malicious mischief.

Greenawald, Parker A. — April 2, South Bend; warrant for failure to comply (traffic).

Hart, Adam S. — May 23, Ocean Park; third-degree driving while license suspended; first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Karlsvik, Jillian E. — May 24, South Bend; unlawful imprisonment, third-degree assault.

Names, John A. — May 17, Dismal Nitch; felony harassment, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), interference with a domestic violence report, coercion.

Noreen, Cody R. — May 24, South Bend; violation of no contact order.

Rose, Whitney B. — May 23, Long Beach; fourth-degree assault (domestic violence).

Runyon, Joshua R. — May 16, Raymond; felony harassment.

Tegerstrand, Jabboa C. — May 22, Raymond; two warrants for failure to comply (non-traffic), fourth-degree assault (domestic violence).

Van Hess, Eli — May 20, South Bend; using a vehicle as living quarters, public nuisance.

Weir, Frank J. — May 21; Department of Corrections; community custody violation.