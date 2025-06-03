Dispatch Reports Published 4:15 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Long Beach Police Department

May 19 — Caller said a lady slept in the lobby, and said she needed the cops because the lady was having an epileptic episode. Then the caller then said the lady was up and walking around. While on phone, the caller said the lady left the property, and is heading into Long Beach, southbound on Highway 103. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and black boots, and she has a walker.

Caller said his son is high on meth and alcohol, and he is following the caller as he drives. The caller said he is headed to the hospital in Ilwaco. The caller advised he had stopped, and his son pulled up and approached him. He was talking low and not making sense. His son is driving a red Dodge Dakota.

Caller needs to have subjects trespassed from his dad’s residence. His dad is in the hospital, and the caller wants them removed. It’s unknown who the subjects are. There are possibly two to three people inside. The caller is standing outside the residence, waiting for contact.

Welfare check: Caller wants to know if someone would like to check on a little old lady, with bright pink hair with a small dog. The caller picked her up on Sandridge, and she said she was walking as far as she can to get to Idaho. She was walking in the parking lot, the last time the caller saw her. She’s wearing rain boots, leggings and a jacket.

Caller reported that her “boyfriend” who was at a place three weeks ago, got out, and she doesn’t know where he lives. But he is working, and he is riding on a bike that is stolen. He is “affiliated with the Aryan Nations.” He’s not a good person.

Caller said she cohabitates with her ex-spouse, and he’s getting into her personal property. It’s not physical, and there are no weapons.

May 20 — Caller wondered if the police do transport to treatment centers. She would like a call from an officer.

An intoxicated person needs a ride to a treatment center. Mental health professionals and the treatment center are not able to help her. She requests contact from an officer.

May 21 — The caller’s friend has been screaming for an hour, and has been drinking alcohol.

Domestic violence: Caller said a subject was at her house freaking out again. The subject spit in the caller’s face, and shoved her, and it has also been verbal. The subject left in a black truck, and tore the caller’s porch apart.

Vagrancy: There is a homeless female refusing to leave the business. She has been using the bathroom, and is wearing a black felt hat, black coat and black pants.

Mental subject: Someone needs help with their mental and behavioral health. She has been drinking and being combative. She needs to go to detox for three days, and she was just accepted at a place. She has threatened to hurt herself. She has no weapons.

Caller reported an ongoing issue with the neighbors and their dog. The dog was on the caller’s porch trying to fight the caller’s dog through the door, and there are three dogs running around.

Violation of court order: Caller has a protection order against a subject, and he is at the residence right now. She now does not feel safe going home. There are two case numbers. Also, both the caller and the caller’s daughter have orders against this individual, and he has been served. She believes he is running a weedeater or something

Officers showed up at the caller’s house because the neighbors called him in for his dog being in the yard with his wife. He is now calling because the neighbor’s dog went after his dog one time, and he wanted to call it in before it becomes an issue again.

Caller said a tall brunette, who is barefoot and wearing blue scrubs, is walking in front of cars.

Caller reported a subject “went off on her” in a truck while taking pictures on the beach. The caller had to jump out of the vehicle. The suspect has left the property, but she is unsure of his direction of travel. She would like contact from an officer.

Caller reported a subject is talking on the other side of the wall and trying to get a restraining order. They’re trying to break his hip again. The caller does not need contact.

Caller said some people are mocking his mother for having a restraining order against him.

Caller said some people are threatening to cut his dick off, and the Chinook Indians are going to attack him with battery acid. He only wants contact if it’s necessary.

May 22 — Caller reported that a male was sitting in his car, and started driving away as soon as the caller was driving. It was a brown Ford F150 truck. The caller wants this documented, and wants proof that it’s been documented.

May 23 — Caller wanted to report an arson from 2016. A subject caused the fire at old apartments. He also cut off his penis and that’s why he probably started the fire.

Caller reported that a friend has been staying at her house, and the caller wants her to leave. The visitor has been there approximately two weeks. She stays there so she can drink. The caller will be available at the Long Beach Police Department for contact.

Surf rescue: Someone was yelling for help. They believe there are four people in the water south of the Bolstad Approach. An additional caller said there are at least three boys in the water, and the caller thinks they can hear them.

May 24 — Caller said there were two teenagers that were in the road. One female was upset, and the other was trying to help her. One is blonde, wearing a jacket and a backpack, and walking north. The caller advised he stopped, and they said one of them got kicked out of their home.

Caller said there are kids who were on the baseball team of the kid swept out in the ocean. The caller wondered if there is a chaplain who can stop by and talk to the boys. The caller wants to speak to an officer.

A male and a female were fighting near the stoplight. The male had a goatee and the female was blonde. The caller said they were near a dark colored vehicle, and both were wearing beige hoodies. The fight was both physical and verbal.

Caller reported that there has been nobody at the neighbors’ house for seven months, but a white van showed up yesterday with a Washington plate. A strong smell of chemicals was coming into the house last night. It’s unknown if anyone is squatting at the house, or living in the van. The caller wants to be contacted.

Caller said their roommate just got out of jail, and she has a no contact order against the caller and told the caller she cant be there. The caller wants a phone call to see what to do. The roommate is intoxicated at the residence. The caller is at work, and requests a phone call.

Vagrancy: An older white male, with gray hair, wearing a gray hoodie and black jeans, is asking people for money. He seems intoxicated.

Disorderly conduct: Caller said a patient is getting out of hand. It’s verbal only so far, but the caller is afraid it could turn violent.

There’s a girl in the area who is yelling for help. She looked intoxicated, and she fell on the ground. The caller is unsure if she is on drugs, or if it’s an alcohol issue. Someone was with her, and they ran off. The caller doesn’t recognize the person.

Pacific County Sheriff’s Office

May 18 — Caller said someone broke into her vehicle, and is currently going through the trunk. She can see him with a flashlight. The caller yelled at him, and the suspect left her car.

Caller said she watched a male travel down the street going through mailboxes. She watched him take something and put it into a Walmart-looking bag. The subject was last seen heading west, wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans.

Caller requested a welfare check on her husband. He was upset earlier, and was supposed to call her, but she hasn’t heard from him. She last spoke with him on the phone at 9:10 a.m. this morning. He didn’t make any threats, and has no history of being suicidal. She requests a call back.

Caller’s husband is a Type 1 diabetic who is refusing care. He is getting violent with her. The caller said he threatened to hit her, and to hit the paramedics.

Caller said a neighbor is on her property, and he won’t leave. He just yells and screams. He thinks it’s his property.

Animal problem: Caller found a dog, with a collar, but no tags, and she took the dog with her. She thinks it’s a Lab. She will be at the fire department. She said she found the dog in an intersection, looking lost. She didn’t go house to house to see if it belonged to anyone.

A man is in a driveway not breathing. He is trying to breathe.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: A silver or light gray car hit a stop sign and concrete barrier. It took off south on Pacific, and should have damage to the passenger side of the vehicle.

May 19 — Caller said there was a break-in, and someone is in the house, and to send someone. The caller disconnected when Dispatch started asking questions.

Caller said their son is at the residence, and he isn’t supposed to be there, his ex-fiance lives there. He has been on meth. The caller advised that he usually carries a knife and a machete.

There’s a vehicle along the road. The caller thinks it was a truck but is not sure, they just know it’s a gray vehicle. It’s off the road with flashers on. The caller didn’t see anyone with the vehicle but it smelt like it could be on fire, or just over heating

A woman at the South County office is requesting contact with a deputy. She said she is having an issue with a female harassing her and her daughter. The suspect was driving by slowly yesterday, and harassing her.

Caller said she was grocery shopping in Ocean Park on Saturday, and as she was putting her groceries into her car, the vehicle that was parked next to her hit her door and pushed into her. As she turned around, the people inside her car were laughing at her while she was squished. She didn’t get a license plate number.

A student assaulted staff. It happened Thursday. No medical treatment sought. No other students were assaulted, just staff.

Caller stated her mom’s car was being driven in the park. No other information was available, and no name was obtained by Washington State Patrol Dispatch. Dispatch assumed the car was being driven by someone who wasn’t supposed to be driving it.

Caller said the son of the people who own the building is trying to get her out. He wants her to leave. He said that he will give the name “when you guys get there.” There were no weapons threats, and he said that they have firearms at the residence. He then hung up.

A black truck backed in on the corner is possibly dumping another trailer, a white 25-foot trailer. The caller said they have been there for about 10 minutes.

Disorderly conduct: There are three males fighting outside at the gas station, and the caller can hear screaming and yelling. The caller saw two trucks pull out, a Ford Ranger and white truck, possibly a Ram; one left toward Long Beach and the other toward Chinook. The subjects are getting into a red Chevy Duramax. This has been ongoing for the last 30 minutes. They are arguing about girls. The caller advised there are now five people at gas station arguing,

May 20 — Caller owns a daycare, and was referred to the police department to do a welfare check on a child. The caller last saw him a week ago, including the weekend, and now the parents are not answering texts and calls from the caller. She also said the first day the child showed up at her daycare, he had stitches above his eye.

A subject came into the shop to advise that his stolen motor is in a vehicle that was impounded. It’s a Mercury outboard motor. He noticed it was missing yesterday, but he hasn’t reported it stolen yet. He’s available by phone for contact.

Caller said a vehicle has been parked with front end damage. It’s a newer Cadillac with Oregon plates.

Caller reported that someone stole the title to a Wilderness fifth-wheel and a suspect has tried to sell it. The caller is available by phone.

Caller is worried that a trailer that has been there for today is going to be left. The caller said that there is another vehicle around it. The caller stated that this is not “along the highway,” and is on private property, but not his private property.

Shoplifter: A male attempted to steal two phone chargers, but the caller has recovered them. The subject left on foot, and was last seen walking on Pacific toward the laundromat, wearing a black baseball cap with a king card on it, a gray sweatshirt, jeans, and a black backpack, and was with a small white dog. The caller wants the subject trespassed.

Criminal trespass: A person in the trailer is not leaving. He has been told that he needs to leave, and “he’s taking his sweet ass time,” and not leaving. The caller said the subject has an unknown last name, and has no weapons. The caller is in the house, and the person is in the motor home.

May 21 — Caller requested to speak to a deputy about an Involuntary Treatment Act evaluation for a subject. The caller has it scheduled for 12 p.m., and wants to make sure they are still able to meet.

This morning a subject called the caller to talk about what happened the other night. He told the caller he wanted to finish work for her. The caller is concerned because he said he was angry and needed to end the call.

Caller wants an officer to go speak with a client who is being aggressive. There are no weapons or injuries.

The people next door to the caller are playing loud music. It’s an ongoing issue from morning to night.

Missing person: Caller came into town to see a friend, and someone told the caller that he had passed away. When the caller looked up the obituary, the name was spelled incorrectly and the obituary had a discrepancy. The caller is concerned that he is not deceased, and states there is a lot of money involved.

Caller is trying to get her ex-husband to leave, and he’s refusing and being mean with her. He’s not being physical, and there are no weapons, but she doesn’t want him there. The caller is in the bathroom, and he’s in the front room. A friend is there at the residence, as well.

People are in the dunes with vehicles in the dunes off the beach approach. An officer advised the subjects that they could not drive their vehicles on the dune trail between April 15 and Labor Day.

Welfare check: Caller said their girlfriend found out her sister passed away, and she got distraught and took off on the beach. She was last seen headed north in the dunes. The caller checked the beach, and couldn’t locate her. She was last seen wearing an orange sweatshirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Vicious animal: Caller said their neighbor’s dog will come into their yard and get into things, and the caller has had issues with it. The caller’s daughter was walking down the road, and walked past the neighbor’s house, and was chased by the dog. It growled and bit at the daughter. The caller believes it’s a yellow Lab mix.

Caller reported her husband just took her pickup truck, and was told to call if that happens. She thinks he is headed to Thriftway. He does not have a blow and go, and has been drinking. It’s a silver Ford F150 extended pickup truck. He has a suspended license.

Malicious harassment: Caller reported her neighbor is flashing lights at her calling her a “predator” for picking up the trash outside. She advised she does not want contact, but she will call back if it happens again.

May 22 — Dispatch reported an immediate hang up. They recalled the number, and the person who answered says a woman was discharged from the hospital, but she has no shoes on. She has an envelope in her hand, but has no phone. The female is outside the person’s house.

Overdose: Caller took a handful of Tylenol about an hour ago. She has been throwing up. She took the pills because she and her husband had a fight, and thought it would be better to take all the pills. She will be waiting outside.

About 20 minutes ago there was an explosion at the caller’s house, and it shook the whole house. Now there is a noise happening. The caller has walked around outside looking for the noise, but he can’t find the source.

Caller said her boyfriend is breaking the door and throwing her on the ground. He is holding their son. The caller is sitting in the male’s truck so he can’t leave. It’s a black 2008 Ford F150. The male is inside the house. When the caller had her son, the male would twist her arm and take her son out of her hands. The son is with the male now.

Disorderly conduct: A lady took a crap in front of the store. She was standing by the gas pumps on the property, but is now standing in the middle of the highway. The caller advised that if the woman approaches her, she is going to pepper spray her. The caller stated that the woman is not supposed to be there.

The caller’s landlord wanted the caller to make room for marijuana plants. The caller thinks the landlord is also selling illegal drugs. The caller is in Spokane, and is requesting a deputy contact.

Caller requested a welfare check on their brother. They haven’t had contact in a month, and he usually contacts the caller when he wants money, or something. The brother lives in a trailer park.

Caller reported someone stole her phone number two days ago. Verizon told her to make a report. The caller would like a phone contact.

Caller reported someone is riding up and down the street on a dirt bike, without a helmet, going approximately 40 to 60 mph.

Parking problem: Caller reported a small travel trailer “full of garbage” has been parked there for a few days, and it “looks like they are trying to live there.” The caller has previously reported, and would like a contact.

Caller reported that her brother is screaming at her, and she’s afraid he is going to hit her. There are no weapons. Dispatch can hear screaming in the background, threatening to burn down the house. The suspect has been drinking.

Criminal trespass: Multiple squatters are living on her property. The caller is on her way here, and will arrive in about an hour. She requests a phone call from a deputy. Then she called back and wants to talk to a deputy again.

There’s a domestic violence situation going on. The caller can hear a lot of screaming. A BMW with half of the fender missing is leaving the residence.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: A boy is missing. He has blonde hair, was wearing a tie dye shirt, and he was on a white scooter. He wandered off the site, and they are out yelling for him right now. He’s been missing for about 20 minutes. He was at the campsite, and now he disappeared.

Welfare check: A park manager said there is a homeless female in the driveway who wants an ambulance, and said she has cancer in her feet. She’s an elderly black female with a walker. She’s walking outside the driveway dressed in black. She is walking away, heading towards the highway.

There is a suspicious guy walking on Sandridge Road coming towards the caller. Now he is across from the caller. He is wandering up and down the road. He walked up a friend’s driveway and asked for some food. The caller told him he needed to go right now, and not to come back again. He told the caller that he was not dangerous. The caller does not need to be contacted.

May 23 — Juvenile problem: Caller reported underage drinking without parental supervision. The caller doesn’t know the exact address but it’s within a cul de sac, with multiple cars at the residence. There are 15-20 high schoolers and their younger siblings.

The caller is currently across from a seafood place on Bay Center Dike Road. They swerved to avoid an animal and hit a guardrail. They then drove towards the seafood place to make the phone call. The airbags deployed.

An officer is out on a dispute between neighbors regarding a garage sale sign.

Caller put in a request for a civil standby the other day, and didn’t receive a call afterwards. The caller also wants to know if the male has the option to stay at the house, or not, while the order is active.

Unattended death: Female deceased in the living room, beyond all help.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: A female in a car is slumped over. It’s an older Ford car north of the approach. The caller believes the female is unconscious.

Burglary: Someone was in the caller’s house, and they left items behind. Nothing of value was taken.

Criminal Trespass: Caller reported that a neighbor informed her there are people parked in a U-Haul next to her house. The property has been abandoned for three years. The caller would like contact from an officer.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: Caller just had a trailer break down in the middle of the road with a flat tire, and they want to know if they can get traffic control. It’s a black pickup pulling a horse trailer.

Caller reported that her son told her that a subject, who recently overdosed, is staying with his grandmother, and his mother is also staying there. The caller’s son saw her on Tik Tok. This is in reference to another case. The caller wants contact with an officer.

A male has been on the caller’s camera. This happened around 2 p.m. The caller is walking around the vacation property. He’s wearing a dark hoodie and jeans, and does not turn his face towards the camera. There’s a white newer SUV parked near the driveway, and it was driving slowly. The caller does not think they are there now. The caller lives in Portland.

Caller was flagged down by a subject who said that “several miles down the road” a vehicle hit a person. The caller wanted to call Grays Harbor to confirm if it happened in their county. Grays Harbor advised this did not get reported. Grays Harbor was advised they would be called back if aid is needed.

Suicidal subject: Caller, a mental health provider, has a suicidal teenager who is asking for help. The caller didn’t give specifics but said the person is a high risk for suicide. The caller believes weapons are secured in the home. The parents are home, and know she is in crisis, but it’s unknown if they know the severity.

Caller advised someone is trespassing on their property, as he just received a notification from his game cam on his cell phone. The person is riding on a bike with a back pack. The caller is responding in a white F250 single cab, and expects to arrive in 5 minutes. He has a weapon in his truck, and is going to park by the recycling bin where the video shows the person entering the property.

Public nuisance: A large party going on. The caller said there’s karaoke and possible drinking involved.

May 24 — Two males were fighting in the bathrooms. One of them is leaving. Both were possibly escorted outside.

It looks like there is a brush fire north on the peninsula, but it’s unknown where. An officer is driving towards it to get a location. It’s 2 miles north of Bay Avenue, and it looks like it was getting bigger by the minute.

Caller said a neighbor from across the street got in an altercation with the caller’s father, and she shoved him. This started over a garage sale sign. The caller’s father isn’t injured. The neighbor is wearing a khaki top and pants and a floppy fisherman hat, and is back in her yard across the street.

Heart attack: The deceased person was fighting breast cancer, and hospice was starting tomorrow. She is beyond any help.

Caller said that last night a lady came to the caller’s house while he slept. He told her to leave, and she did. It’s unknown where she went.

Caller reported a black GMC extended cab truck was swerving and almost hit someone.

Caller said there is a female smoking something, and flicking matches. She is behind a building, between the hedges and the building. She’s wearing glasses, a camouflage sweatshirt, blue jeans and white bottom shoes.

Caller reported that a male with a red and black mask on got a knife out of his pocket. It was like a steak knife. There’s a garage sale at the end of the road, she saw him walking into the garage sale.

Narcotics complaint: Caller found a little clear baggy with white and clear chunks inside, and thinks it’s cocaine or meth. They picked it up with napkins and threw it in the garbage can in Seaview about 30 minutes ago.

A female who doesn’t have a phone asked the caller to report that she is at a property now, and squatters abandoned two dogs and eight puppies that have no food or water. One of the squatters was taken to jail.

Caller got a notification from his game cam that someone is on his property. It’s female with a dog. She has blonde hair, pulled back, and is wearing a T-shirt with pants. There are a couple of small buildings on the property. The caller is in Hood Canal.

Caller said she was told by an officer to call if someone is “inside the trailer.” Those people were here this morning, but she didn’t see who it was.

Malicious harassment: Caller said he has a protection order against a subject who keeps coming around. The subject yelled at the caller and their dog, and followed the caller’s wife home from the post office. He would like phone contact from a deputy.

Caller reported that the male drivers of a gray truck and a black truck were yelling at each other. They pulled up to a bluish two-story house. It’s unknown if they are still at that address.

Caller called twice to report people shooting off fireworks.

Caller reported there’s a girl in the area yelling for help. She looks intoxicated, and fell on the ground. The caller is unsure if she is on drugs, or has an alcohol issue. Someone was with her, but they ran off. The caller doesn’t recognize the person.

Public nuisance: Caller said there’s noise on the land behind this house. They have loud speakers, and he can hear them through his walls.

Domestic violence: Caller said that they have two RVs there, and his girlfriend is pounding on windows. He said that “they haven’t been getting along,” and he doesn’t care what she wants. Dispatch can hear the female outside yelling. The caller stated that they have both been drinking tonight. She was there earlier, and then left.

Caller can hear yelling and screaming, and a guy revving his motorcycle up. It woke up everyone in his house.