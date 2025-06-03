Animal Shelter Report: Meet Cayenne: Sweetheart with a spicy name! Published 4:08 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Cayenne wins hearts wherever she goes. Come meet her.

Cayenne is a beautiful girl whose red coat is as warm and inviting as her personality. At 7 years old, she knows the value of a cozy bed, a gentle touch and a loving home. This lovely pup is as sweet as they come: affectionate, gentle and happiest when she’s by your side. Whether she’s charming the crowd at a local fundraiser or visiting with friends at a senior center, Cayenne wins hearts wherever she goes! Her calm, easygoing demeanor makes her a joy to be around.

She’s a great passenger and enjoys car rides, often standing merrily in the back seat to take in the view. Smart and attentive, Cayenne knows a variety of commands and is always eager to please — especially if there’s a treat involved! She’ll accept one gently right from your hand. Cayenne is very responsive, and always ready for a kind word.

Cayenne seems to get along well with other dogs, though she tends to be more of an observer than a playmate! It appears she’s perfectly content to coexist with another pup without much interaction.

If you’re looking for a loyal companion with a loving soul and a gorgeous red coat to match her glowing heart, come meet Cayenne. She’s just waiting for someone to discover what a gem she truly is! You can apply for Cayenne at www.beachpets.com.

Ilwaco Saturday Market

The shelter will be at the Ilwaco Saturday Market again this year! We will be there every Saturday in June and August. Like last year, we will have shelter information to share, as well as free collars and harnesses (while supplies last); of course, a donation for these items is always appreciated.

We’re also trying something new this year: a 50/50 raffle! The winning number will be drawn on Saturday, Aug. 30. Let’s make it a big win for some lucky supporter as well as the shelter. We can’t wait to see you there!

We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.

View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.