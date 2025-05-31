Wade Smith bows out of Ilwaco sports with a medal Published 7:44 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

1 of 4

YAKIMA — Wade Smith finished his final year at Ilwaco High School with aplomb.

He stood on the podium at the WIAA 2B track meet to receive his fourth-place medal for the pole vault.

He had cleared 12 feet, bettering his personal best vault by six inches.

Coach Sarah Taylor was beaming. “I am super happy for him,” she said. “I am proud of him, too. He has worked really hard for three years, and to be at state with a PR, on the podium in your senior year — you can’t get better than that.”

Smith also played on the Fisherman football team and captained the IHS wrestlers, earning a fifth-place medal at the Tacoma Dome in February.

He was the lone boy on the Fisherman track team to qualify for Yakima.

The conclusion of his high school sports career came with mixed emotions. “It is hitting me right now,” he said.

Smith delighted in telling how he arrived in Ilwaco after eight years in College Place in Eastern Washington. Whenever they encountered each other in the halls or the weight room, Taylor constantly suggested how he should spent his spring months.

“This one ‘nagged’ me in my freshman year until I said I would come out for track the next year,” teased Smith, gesturing fondly to his coach. “I am glad you did.”

His coach noted that as well as his personal success, Smith grew into a leader. “He has been great. He has helped several other kids,” Taylor said.

The 16 finalists fell by the wayside as the bar went up until there were five going above 11.6. Smith had the confidence not to come into the jumping lineup until 10.6. He cleared 11 feet easily then 11.6 on his second attempt, then managed 12 feet for his PR on the first try.

But when Smith missed three attempts at 12.6 his day was done. He stayed and watched, offering enthusiastic responses as other athletes cleared higher heights. Although the other athletes were competitors, he said he wanted them to succeed. “I don’t like seeing people fail for me to get ahead,” he explained.

He clapped loudly when third-place Cody Brown of Mount Vernon Christian cleared 13.3, to beat Brown’s school record. Although they had never met until Friday, they exchanged fist bumps when Smith bettered his PR and hugged when he was eliminated.

The contest ended when Luke Barrick of Onalaska cleared 15.7 to break the WIAA 2B record (15.5), set by Tucker Wetmore of Kalama in 2018. Barrick tried for 16.1, the crowd clapping loudly in anticipation, but three times the bar came down.

• The best Ilwaco pole vaulter was Brad Eager, setting the Fishermen record at 13.8 in 1984; Smith ranks fifth (tied) for IHS athletes.