State track day 1: Medal for Naselle’s June Miller Published 7:40 am Friday, May 30, 2025

1 of 5

YAKIMA — It was deja vu all over again.

June Miller traveled to Yakima for the WIAA 1B state track meet and placed second in the high jump.

The winner was Lily Starkel of Odessa.

If that sounds familiar, it is exactly the result from 2024, except last year they contested a drama-filled jump off.

No such headlines in 2025.

This year, both had a “good day at the office,” clearing 5-2 when two other girls faltered, but both failing to clear 5-4. Because Starkel’s jump tally showed fewer misses, she became a repeat champion.

The finale was without fanfare; the judges just packed up their clip boards and measuring tape and left the jump circle, leaving the medal presentations for later in the meet.

Naselle junior Mylee Dunagan, who cleared 4-8, placed 10th. It is Dunagan’s fourth consecutive trip to state. The three-sport athlete qualified in the high jump as an eighth grader, and has won jumping medals the past two years.

While this was happening, their Comet teammates were competing on the track. Sophomore Sophia Colombo and freshman Halle Miller both ran good times in separate heats to qualify for the 300 meters hurdles final on Saturday.

Colombo ran in the first heat, finishing fourth in 52.27. The heat winner finished in 48.19.

Next up was Halle Miller, who appeared to be leading in the early stages but finished third, accelerating through the last two hurdles to overtake another runner. Her time was 50.14. Her heat winner won in 48.51.

The other area athlete competing in Thursday’s events was Ilwaco freshman Elsa Linquist. She ran the 1600m final in 5:53.24, placing 16th.

The race was characterized by a swift start that stretched the field and left several runners with a huge lead to catch up. Winners were Josie McLaughlin, a senior, and Regan Thomas, a junior, both from St. George’s School, who have dominated the distance in recent years and finished 1-2 last year.

Action continues Friday and Saturday.

• Look for full coverage of the meet in Wednesday’s edition of the Chinook Observer.