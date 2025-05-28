Woman’s alleged tirade ends with felony charges Published 10:53 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Tense encounters with individuals in Bay Center, South Bend and Raymond landed a woman in Pacific County Jail with two felony charges. Multiple people reported the incidents on May 14 and went to the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office for help.

The cae was handed over to the Raymond Police Department because the first reported incident occurred in their jurisdiction. The alleged victim told RPD Officer Jayden Madrid that the incident happened in downtown Raymond.

Close calls

“Around 9:45 a.m., they parked next to Pennywise to walk across the street to go to C-CAP,” Madrid stated in court documents. “[The alleged victim] was the first person to walk across the street. There was a green Dodge…driving down 3rd Street. [She] advised there was plenty of time for her to walk across the road.”

“When [the alleged victim] stepped into the road the Dodge hit the gas, causing the vehicle to speed up. [She] advised [she] jumped out of the way, and the vehicle stopped right before hitting her. The driver started cussing her out,” Madrid added.

Another individual informed Madrid that he stepped out of his vehicle, the Dodge was still within the roadway, and the driver hit the gas toward him.

“When the vehicle hit the gas, the driver swerved toward him, attempting to hit him,” Madrid stated. “[He] advised he was in fear for his live (sic) and thought the vehicle was going to run him over.”

Another woman who witnessed the incident stated that the man was nearly hit by the Dodge. The man was so scared that he drove toward the sheriff’s office instead of waiting to call the cops.

According to court documents, when the two alleged victims and the witness arrived at the sheriff’s office, they noticed the same Dodge in the parking lot with a female sitting inside the truck, and left before Madrid arrived.

“While talking to [the three] they looked to be scared, as if they had just experienced a traumatic life experience,” Madrid stated.

Disorderly

Madrid outlines in court documents that at 9:51 a.m., there was a report of a disorderly incident on the 700 block of Willapa Place Way involving a vehicle that matched the description of the Dodge.

He identified the driver as Sheri E. Pedersen, 62.

“Pedersen was parked in front of Thriftway honking her horn and yelling at customers,” Madrid stated. “I arrived and exited my patrol vehicle. Once Pederson noticed me, she put the stuff down she had in her hand and grabbed her keys. I walked over and knocked on Pedersen’s window. Pedersen stared at me while she started her vehicle.”

“Pedersen then backed out of the parking lot and left. I followed Pedersen to South Bend, while I made phone contact with Thriftway. They advised if she is gone, they don’t want her trespassed, they just wanted her to stop and leave,” Madrid added.

Madrid reportedly went to Pennywise to acquire surveillance footage and learned the business had no recordings. Another witness came forward and told Madrid they also saw the tense encounter.

“[She] advised she witnesses (sic) it and ran outside to make sure they were okay,” Madrid stated. “[She] advised when [an alleged victim] went to cross the road the green truck was approximately 50 yards down the road near Blake Street.”

The witness also saw the second encounter, in which Pedersen reportedly accelerated and swerved at the man on the road. Another witness at Thriftway spoke with Madrid about Pedersen’s reported bizarre behavior at the store.

On the lookout

According to court documents, officers set up containment in Raymond to locate and apprehend Pedersen. South Bend Police Department Sgt. Luis Gonzales notified officers that he had located Pedersen in South Bend near the courthouse.

“I was the first Raymond unit to arrive, when I arrived [the Washington State Patrol] and SBPD had Pedersen in handcuffs,” Madrid stated. “I walked over to Pedersen and advised her I was Officer Madrid with the Raymond Police Department, and she was being audio and video recorded.” She was told her Miranda rights, declined to speak to the officer, and was arrested.

Pedersen was booked into jail for second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct. She appeared in Pacific County Superior Court on May 15, and Judge Donald J. Richter set her bail at $25,000

According to online posts, Pedersen was an issue throughout the day, and one resident reported being followed home and yelled at.