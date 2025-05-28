Trump budget proposes eliminating Marine Mammal Commission, staff Published 9:48 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

The Trump administration’s proposed budget released would cut all funding for the Marine Mammal Commission, a federal agency dedicated to the protection of marine mammals.

“I’m truly shocked to see Trump officials trying to kill this crucial protection for whales, dolphins and other marine mammals that just about every single American adores,” said Miyoko Sakashita, oceans director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “The commission Trump wants to destroy costs taxpayers just a penny per person, which is far less than a lot of folks spend on stuffed animals. Healthy oceans depend on healthy marine mammals, and I believe most people understand that and care about the survival of these beautiful creatures.”

The Marine Mammal Commission was established by Congress in 1972 to provide oversight of federal government science, policy, and management actions affecting marine mammals and their ecosystems.

If passed, the proposed budget would eliminate the commission and its staff starting Oct. 1, 2025. No other federal agency performs the functions of the commission.

The Marine Mammal Protection Act requires the U.S. government to ensure the health and survival of all marine mammals within U.S. jurisdiction. Without the commission, it is unclear how federal officials would be able to comply with the law.

The Trump administration has already reportedly crippled the ability of NOAA Fisheries to carry out its mandate of protecting marine species. In February DOGE fired at least 600 NOAA employees and previously gave buyouts to around 170 workers.

“Particularly for coastal states, marine mammals provide immense value to marine ecosystems and help regulate the climate. They also serve as beloved icons for residents and visitors alike, creating a draw for recreational industries,” says the Center.

In 2024 the commission worked to globally reduce entanglement in fishing gear through state and federal actions and by providing grants. The commission also assessed the impacts to marine mammals of proposed activities associated with offshore energy development, suggested ways to minimize harms, and called for partnerships to survey marine mammals in areas proposed for development.

“Eliminating the commission takes away the nation’s strongest voice for marine mammals. It’s another industry giveaway and this time whales’ lives are paying for it,” said Sakashita.