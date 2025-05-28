Sports Roundup: NHS baseball bounces Northport, advances to 1B state semifinals; RSB soccer nets win in first-ever state appearance Published 10:15 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Naselle baseball

After earning an opening-round bye, the #4-seed Naselle baseball team opened the state tournament with a 25-4 pasting of #5-seed Northport on Saturday, May 25, in Naselle.

The Comets (13-4) scored their highest run total of the season (25) while racking up 15 hits and committing zero errors in the five-inning mercy rule win.

Naselle senior Jack Strange (24) and Trajen Ford (6) led the Comets with three hits each, with Jacob Lindstrom (5) generating a game-high five RBIs, including a grand slam in the second inning that ignited an 11-run avalanche that buried the visiting Mustangs.

Naselle starting pitcher Ford (6) threw a complete game, going five innings allowing eight hits and four runs with nine strikeouts and two walks.

Up next: Naselle (13-4) next faces #1-seed Liberty Christian (16-2) on May 30, in Yakima, with the winner advancing to the 1B state championship on May 31.

RSB soccer

The Raymond/South Bend soccer team made their debut in the WIAA 1A State Tournament over the weekend, first beating #10-seed Cascade 1-0 before being eliminated by #15-seed The Bush School 2-0 on May 24, ending a magical season for the Ravens (20-2-1).

RSB senior midfielder Edgar Ramirez (11) scored the game-winning goal on a penalty kick in the 76th minute, lifting the Ravens to a 1-0 win over Cascade (15-6) on May 23, at Mount Tahoma High School. RSB sophomore goalkeeper Miguel Perez (0) was valiant in front of the net, denying several quality Cascade chances down the stretch to help the Ravens earn their first-ever win in the state tournament.

The Ravens will lose seven players to graduation, including Jason Loza (1), Edgar Ramirez (11), Isai Rojas (19), Martin Leon (2), Samuel Flores (21), Christopher Quintana (4) and Evan Cone (9).

Naselle softball

The Naselle softball team was eliminated in the opening round of the WIAA State Tournament, where they lost 20-10 to Dayton on May 23, in Yakima.

Naselle (12-6) took an early lead 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning — and tallied runs in each of the following innings — but couldn’t recover from a nine-run Bulldog outburst in the second that gave Dayton (11-8) a commanding 15-3 lead that allowed them to cruise to a 20-10 five-inning victory.

Naselle will lose one senior to graduation: pitcher Evelyn Normand (4).

Naselle could potentially return eight starters next season, including all-league players Brooke Davis (17), Jessie Smith (11), Avrey Ford (1), Emma Kragerud (9) Jaylee Bonk (24), Chloe Bergeson (6) and Kaitlyn Steenerson (2).

Pe Ell/Willapa Valley softball

The Pe Ell/Willapa Valley softball team punctuated a triumphant season by finishing fourth place in the WIAA 2B fastpitch tournament over the weekend, where the #2-seed Titans (21-6) went 3-2 over two intense days of competition.

The Titans (21-6) first beat #15-seed Colfax 21-11 in the opening round on May 23, followed by a 28-5 victory over #10-seed Riverview the same day. In the semifinal round, on May 24, the Titans were defeated 13-8 by eventual state champion Adna. The Titans rebounded by beating #9-seed Northwest Christian 19-5 before falling to #12-seed Toledo 17-13 in the 3rd/4th place game.

The Titans will lose three players to graduation, including Lorelei Smaciarz (15), Addison Merkel (19) and Brookelynn King (19).

RSB softball

The Raymond/South Bend softball team had their season come to a conclusion in a 8-7 loss to Toledo in the semifinal round of the WIAA 2B state tournament on May 23, in Yakima. The #4-seed Ravens (18-5-1) opened tournament play with a 14-4 win over Tonasket before RSB was eliminated later the same day.

RSB will lose three players to graduation, including Summer Stigall (1), Tressa McMullen (23), Berklee Morely (3).