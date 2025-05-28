Special filing period begins May 28 Published 10:19 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

1 of 1

PACIFIC COUNTY — A special three-day filing period for a handful of local offices up for election runs through Friday, May 30.

Pacific County Auditor Alex Gerow announced that the special filing period begins Wednesday, May 28 for seven local offices where no candidate filed to run during the regular filing period earlier this month.

Positions that drew no candidates during the regular filing period include Seat No. 1 on the Raymond City Council, Seats No. 2 and 4 on the North River School District Board of Directors, Seat No. 1 on the Fire District No. 4 Commission, Seats No. 2 and 3 on the Chinook Water District Commission, and Seat No. 1 on the Sewer District 1 Commission.

Those interested in filing can do so online beginning May 28 by visiting voter.votewa.gov/candidatefiling/candidatelogin.aspx, or by filing in-person at the county auditor’s office, located at 300 Memorial Drive in South Bend, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 30. Only the Raymond City Council position requires a filing fee ($36) to be paid.

In other candidate filing news, Don Berger withdrew his candidacy for mayor of Ilwaco, leaving three candidates who will appear on the August primary election ballot: incumbent Mike Cassinelli, Eddie Hillard and Michael K. Mathis. It is the only local contest that will appear on the primary election ballot this summer.