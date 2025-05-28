Sheriff’s office arrests felon for possession of loaded rifle Published 10:03 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Adam S. Hart, 36, was arrested by the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office on May 23 at 2:29 a.m. as a result of an investigation that began on May 22 due to a dispute over him and others living at a residence.

The sheriff’s office spoke with the owner who was reportedly already on their way.

“[The owner] stated that she and her partner were on their way to the property and would be there in about an hour and half,” Dustyn Akker, the investigating deputy, stated in court documents.

“She went on to state that the last time she was at the property Adam had threatened she and her partner with a firearm, [she] also claims that they are ‘cooking’ drugs in the shed located on the north side of the property,” Akker added.

According to court documents, Akker found another individual at the main residence who told him that he was watching Hart’s dogs and had no clue when he would be back. The man assisted Akker in contacting Hart via phone.

“I specifically questioned Hart on whether or not [another individual] had any items in the main residence at this time as she was claiming she had left belongings in it,” Akker stated. “Hart stated in response to this that everything in the main residence belonged to him…and [the other individual] had taken everything she was concerned about when she had left the property several months ago, instructing Hart he could get rid of or keep whatever he wanted out of what remains.”

Akker reportedly told the individual staying at the residence that he needed to do a welfare check on the child that was with Hart and his partner and asked to look around inside the residence.

“I did not see another occupant but did notice a bolt action rifle leaning on the wall near the door to the porch,” Akker stated. “I know Adam Hart, [his partner] to be a convicted felon unable to possess firearms. I cycled the bolt on the weapon and ejected a live round out of the chamber.”

The firearm apparently matched one that was reportedly stolen in another case that is under investigation. Akker also ran the individual’s name who was presently there, who also turned out to be a felon.

Deputies applied for and were granted a search warrant. They seized the firearm, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Hart faces one count of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. During a preliminary hearing in Pacific County Superior Court on May 23, his bail was set at $10,000 by Judge Donald J. Richter.