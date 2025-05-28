Peninsula recruits volunteers May 31 Published 11:04 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

A Long Beach Peninsula “Volunteer Fair” will be held to showcase local nonprofit organizations and community events. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 31 at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco.

The event is spearheaded by the Ilwaco Merchants Association. Its president, Jenna Austin, said entry is free.

“These entities and events rely on volunteers,” she added. “We’re inviting people to come learn more about each organization and ways you can get involved. If everyone pitched in with just one of their favorite local events or causes, we could see a big improvement in helping these events and organizations not only survive, but thrive. It’s the people and engagement that keeps things alive.”

Some groups that have signed up include: Ilwaco Saturday Market, Discover Ilwaco Events, Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, PAPA theater troupe, Long Beach Merchants Association, Ocean Park Chamber of Commerce, Ocean Beach Health, Peninsula Players, Humane Society, Water Music Society, Big Brothers and Sisters of Southwest Washington, The Long Beach Grange, Olympic Area Agency on Aging, Friends of Willapa National Wildlife Refuge, and Pacific County Fire District No. 1.