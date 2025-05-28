Pacific County Superior Court Published 10:16 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

SOUTH BEND — The following cases were among those handled during the May 16 session of Pacific County Superior Court.

Tegan L. Tipler, 49 — He was arrested by the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife on Sept. 15, 2024, after illegally accessing and hunting on private property outside of Raymond.

He was found with a .30-06 hunting rifle and ammo. He was initially facing one count of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, but the two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm were dismissed on Dec. 5, 2024, according to court documents.

Tipler. pleaded guilty in a plea agreement to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. With an offender score of nine, he faces a standard range of 51-60 months in prison.

The Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office is recommending he be sentenced to a prison-based Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative (DOSA) with 27.75 months in prison and 27.75 months in community custody. The DOSA means that if he messes up, his entire sentence, including community custody, must be served in prison.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 20.

Ronald R. Barton, 59 — He was convicted on Feb. 3, 2022, of three counts of second-degree rape of a child. He was sentenced on March 11, 2022, to 194 months in prison, with any release determined by an indeterminate board.

Barton appealed his conviction to the Washington State Court of Appeals Division II, which upheld his conviction but called for him to be resentenced.

According to court documents, the court of appeals determined the trial court did not “engage in an individualized inquiry before every hearing to determine whether there are extraordinary circumstances justifying courtroom restraints for security reasons.”

“The State concedes that Barton is entitled to resentencing because here, the court made no individualized inquiry into the need for restraint. We accept the State’s concession and remand for resentencing,” the Appeal’s Court stated.

He is scheduled to be resentenced on July 18.

Christopher J. Isaksen 46 — He was charged with felony harassment for a 2016 incident outside of Raymond where he allegedly threatened a man and woman. The case was abruptly dismissed without prejudice.