Naselle girls power into state track meet Published 11:25 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

1 of 1

TACOMA — Naselle’s freshmen twin sisters showed power on the track Thursday, qualifying for the WIAA 1B state meet in Yakima May 29 by winning events.

Their successes, and those of their teammates, put the Comet girls in second place in team standings behind Pope John Paul II School in Lacey in a meet featuring 24 teams.

June Miller won the 400 meters in 1:01.51 and won the high jump, clearing 5 feet. In the 200m, she placed second with a season best time of 26.84.

Halle Miller won a close finish in the 100m hurdles in 16.85. She placed fourth in the 300m hurdles with 51.69, just ahead of sophomore teammate Sophia Colombo.

They teamed with June Miller and freshman Klara Davis to place second in the 4x100m relay in 52.86, beating the school record of 53.5.

Freshman Karsen Green placed second in the pole vault, clearing 8 feet and sixth in the triple jump leaping a PR of 31.09. Colombo finished third in pole vault with 7 feet and seventh in the 100m hurdles with 18.25, a PR.

Junior Mylee Dunagan will return to state for the fourth consecutive year. She qualified in the high jump as an eighth grader, earned medals in all three jumps in her freshman year and two more last year. Thursday she placed second in the triple jump with 32.03.75 and fourth in the high jump with 4.6.

The 4x400m relay squad placed seventh. Members were eighth-grader Kenzie Larson, Davis, Green and sophomore Shaylee Suomela.

Other Comets set PRs, Davis throwing 84.02 in the discus, Suomela with 15.09 in the 100m and Larson finishing the 3200m in 12:44.87 for seventh place.

Three boys advanced. Freshman Gus Burkhalter placed second in the triple jump with 40.06.25. In the pole vault, sophomore Bo Dunagan cleared 10.06 for third with junior Jason Gardner tied for fourth with a PR of 10 feet and qualifying. Reilly Browning placed ninth.

Two other Comets earned PRs. Caesar Garcia, a sophomore, improved his time in the 3200m with 11.17.94 and freshman Larry Malchow threw 103.05 in the discus.

Evergreen Lutheran was the runaway winner in the boys’ meet.