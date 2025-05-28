Long Beach Police Blotter Published 10:49 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

May 12 — There was a report of a subject with short hair and tan sweatshirt screaming in the back parking lot of the Adrift Hotel. An officer responded and conducted a check of the parking lot and the Sid Snyder approach, but was unable to locate the subject.

The Heidi’s Inn manager reported a male and female fighting in their room. Upon arrival, an officer contacted the manager and he confirmed the subjects were the same people from a call earlier today that another officer handled. The manager also stated they just quieted down before the officer arrived. The manager did not request to have the subjects removed. The officer did not hear any type of disturbance outside of the room. He knocked on the door and contacted the subjects in the room. The female was the same female the officer contacted during the earlier disorderly conduct report. Both subjects denied that any type of assault occurred. They were also both warned that the inn could terminate their stay if they continued disturbing the peace at the hotel. Both subjects agreed to quiet down and go to bed for the night. The officer updated the manager, and let him know the guests were warned about having their stay terminated.

The Adrift Hotel manager reported that the subject with short hair and tan sweatshirt was trying to get into rooms at the hotel and was still “screaming.” Upon an officer’s arrival, the hotel lobby was locked, and no employees were present. He entered the main hotel and began checking floors. He located the subject in the basement stairwell on the east end of the building. The female was polite, cooperative and obviously intoxicated. She told the officer she was staying at the hotel with several other people, and was unable to locate her room. She did not have a room key on her person. At the officer’s request, Dispatch called the manager and the officer escorted her to the lobby. She presented her ID to the manager, and was provided with a new key. The manager and the officer then escorted her to her room in the east building. A male subject opened the door and she went into the room without incident. At no time did the officer observe her to be disorderly.

Citizen reported to 911 that the lady was back, banging on a door and yelling about a cell phone. Upon arrival, the officer did not hear a disturbance, and no one was outside of the room in question. After checking the floors of the Adrift Hotel east building, the officer was contacted and told that the woman was in the parking lot behind Adrift Brewing yelling. The officer did not hear yelling. He contacted the subject, and she indicated she just wanted to get in her vehicle and sleep for the night. At least one other unrelated guest at the hotel exited their room and complained about her. The phone was returned to her by the male subject. The male subject claimed that the woman had his girlfriend’s shoes. A consensual check of her backpack was conducted to confirm that she did not have the shoes. The officer advised her that any further reports of her being disorderly would result in her immediate arrest and transport to jail. She got into her vehicle and was given a stern warning not to drive or move the vehicle.

Caller reported some property damage to his vacation rental. The damage happened on April 7. An employee of the property management company, Vacasa, who cleans the unit between tenants, ran into the garage door. A neighbor witnessed the accident, and saw the employee leave. Photos of the vehicle and plate were obtained and texted to the caller. The caller contacted Vacasa with the information, and they said since it happened outside the home, with the employee’s personal vehicle, it would not be covered under Vacasa’s insurance. It took them over a month to determine they would not cover the incident. The officer was able to get the name and phone number of the cleaner, which was given to the property owner.

An officer took a report from a subject concerning a theft by an employee. The officer was provided with some bank records and a statement. The officer is now waiting for the business bank statement.

A female came in because she believes someone attempted to break into her vehicle while she was parked in the parking lot behind Marsh’s Museum. She said her car door had been compromised, and it looks like somebody tried to unlock it with a screwdriver. It was not that way when she parked the vehicle at noon. The damage occurred between noon and 3 p.m. today. She will check store security cameras to see if they caught anything. The vehicle is a 2002 black Honda Accord. She will get back to the police department if there is footage of the prowler.

May 13 — There’s a report of a vehicle with a Washington license plate parked in such a way that the caller was unable to exit the driveway safely. An officer checked on the situation, and the truck did not cause a problem.

May 15 — There’s a report of a McDonald’s employee, who was intoxicated, grabbing and threatening another employee with a knife. When the officer arrived, an employee met him in the lobby and said that the employee grabbed another employee, put her in a headlock-style hold, and said he was going to rape her. He then also pulled a knife out and waved it around. The officer learned that all they wanted to do was have the employee removed from the property. They did not wish to press charges or trespass him from the property. Another officer responded to the scene, as well. The officer then contacted the employee, and he denied threatening anybody, but was compliant. He appeared to be intoxicated. He had slurred speech and the officer could smell the odor of alcoholic intoxicants coming from his exhaled breath. The officer offered to give him a courtesy transport home, and he accepted. The other officer transported the employee’s bike. The employee did have a knife on him when the officer patted him down. When the officers arrived at his residence, he was told to stay away from McDonalds for the night, and that it would be a good idea to sober up before contacting anyone from the restaurant.

May 16 — There was a report of a hit and run in Ilwaco. Two officers responded. One car had obvious and fresh damage to the rear bumper and hatchback door. The officers spoke with a witness, who said a white 1997-2004 style Ford F150 with a modified exhaust was traveling east on Spruce Street collided with the back of another Washington vehicle, and proceeded east again. A few minutes after this call came out, a single vehicle roll over collision occurred at mile post 21 and U.S. Highway 101. Washington State Patrol and an officer responded. The officer sent a picture to the work phone of the officer talking to the witness at the Ilwaco accident, and he said it was not the same vehicle he saw cause the hit and run. Dispatch later messaged the officer saying that a subject had called requesting contact from an officer. The officer called him and gave him this case number, and told him he could contact the office on Monday to get a copy of the report. An officer took photos of the vehicle. There are no suspects at this time.This log will serve as the case report pending further suspect information.

May 17 — A hit and run occurred on May 16 between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. May 17. The suspect vehicle is unknown, but there was a broken Toyota emblem next to the vehicle. Photographs were taken at the scene. Vehicle 2 was a 2007 Dodge 19 motor home. There was reportable damage to the right passenger side bumper. An officer attempted to contact the business located across the street, since they have surveillance cameras. There was no answer. The officer will attempt contact again tomorrow.

Caller reported a loud party at a vacation home. An officer responded and contacted the person responsible for the residence. Everyone present was polite and respectful. The music was turned down immediately.