Letters to the Editor: May 28, 2025

Ladies Night Out raises $3,000-plus

The Ocean Beach Health Foundation wants to thank the sponsors and raffle donors to our recent Ladies Night Out held at the Senior Center. It was a great evening of learning, good food and community. Not only did the event provide health education for 90 women, we also raised over $3,000 for our new project in support of local women’s and children’s health.

All this was made possible by the support of the following local businesses, organizations and individuals: Wellpoint, Crisis Support Network, Peninsula Arts Center, Bank of the Pacific, Peninsula Rotary, Dennis and Kathy Long, AAUW, Peninsula Pharmacies, Kelly Rupp, Jayne Cohen, Adrift Hospitality, Snowpeak Campfield, Peace of Mind Pacific County, Dylan Jude Harrell Community Center, Joy from Within, Rose’s Mobile Massage, Mike and Joan Porter, Shoalwater Bay Yacht Club, Inspired Minds Matter, Jack’s Country Store, BOLD and Willapa Heritage Farm.

We have the greatest community!

SALLY MACY

President OBH Foundation

Ocean Park

On June 14, let’s celebrate ‘No Kings Day’

While my Mother, Jessie Claudia DeMasters was born on June 14, 1931, and Donald J. Trump was born on June 14, 1946, their date of birth is probably the only similarity between them. I have no doubt that Jessie would have been horrified by many of the actions of our president during his terms in office or before.

It so happens that June 14—Flag Day of 2025—is not only the 250th anniversary of the creation of the U.S. Army but also happens to be President Donald J. Trump’s 79th birthday when he has plans for a military parade, supposedly celebrating the Army’s birthday. However, I am willing to bet that it’s going to be all about him. Any takers? During Trump’s first term he wanted a military parade, but the idea was dumped because of the $92 million price tag and the damage to the roads of Washington, D.C. caused by military equipment rolling over them.

On May 9 this year, Russia celebrated the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II with a huge Victory Day parade. That’s exactly the kind of parade President Trump wants to see. In a May 5 post the president said, “Therefore, I am hereby declaring a National Holiday in celebration of the Victories of World War I, where the Armistice was signed on November 11, 1918, and World War II, where the Victory date was May 8, 1945.”

I thought Nov. 11 was already a national holiday, but now I guess May 8 is too. Seems to me that for whatever reason, the leaders of militaristic countries really like to flaunt their might with military prowess parades. The Caesars of Rome probably did the same thing, but why should the United States of America follow their lead or that of Russia and China, particularly when the Department of Government Efficiency is chainsaw hacking at unnecessary costs? I’m more than willing to wish both the U.S. Army along with President Trump a very happy birthday, so long as the celebrations are kept low key and to a minimum for the sake of cost cutting. How about you?

RALPH D. WARNER

Ocean Park

Writer offers message of hope for 2025

I hope inflation and gas prices stay low, as we have improved that statistic in the last few years. I hope we don’t let the rich get tax breaks to make them even richer, at the cost of education, health, safety, and the rest of the cuts being made to allow the cuts to get even bigger. I hope we elect honest people who will care for our country and its people, who will fulfill their job of checks and balances, not just fill their pockets.

I hope people will read and study what and who they are voting for, and then vote. We have a sad percentage of eligible voters taking part in our system; there should be no excuse not to vote. I hope we (the USA) will continue to treasure and support democratic values. I hope very much we don’t sell Ukraine to the Russians to get the rare earth minerals, like colonialism. I hope dictators will be seen as what and who they are.

I hope my faith (in Jesus) will not falter. I hope others will have faith, as it is the cornerstone of possibilities, well-being, and accepting what is. I hope our garden grows well. I hope we stay healthy. I hope people will stop being so angry and dissatisfied, and compare this country to most others.

I hope to see the end of Trump being the headline every day, usually for something UNPRECEDENTED (word of the 2020s), or some outrageous promise that so many seem to believe. I warned of Project 2025, where most either ignored it or didn’t believe it, but it’s happening and much faster than I ever thought possible.

We may be able to put the brakes on the slide, next year in the midterms.

POUL TOFTEMARK

Rosburg