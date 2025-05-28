Jail Bookings Published 10:54 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

SOUTH BEND — The following individuals were booked into Pacific County Jail for the charges listed:

Couch, Anthony L. — May 9, Grays Harbor; hold for another agency.

Dahlstrom, Genevieve E. — May 12, Raymond; second-degree criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.

Furford, Eric L. — Oct. 25, 2023, Oct. 28, 2021, March 30, 2021, July 11, 2024, Nov. 21, 2021, June 5, 2023, May 13; second-degree hunting big game without a license, second degree hunting big game, five counts of third-degree driving while license suspended, warrant for failure to comply (non-traffic), second-degree violation of commercial fishing area or time.

Kepl, Daniel R. — May 9, Bay Center; hit and run (unattended), driving under the influence.

Lam, Kiet H. — May 9, Long Beach; first-degree theft, forgery.

Names, John A. — May 17, Dismal Nitch; felony harassment, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), interference with domestic violence report, coercion.

Nesseth, Seth P. — May 15, Seaview; two counts of fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), possession of stolen property, hold for another agency.

Pedersen, Sheri E. — May 14, Raymond; second-degree assault, disorderly conduct.

Runyon, Joshua R. — May 16, Raymond; felony harassment.