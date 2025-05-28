Ilwaco leads all-league list; seven Fishermen earn honors Published 11:18 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

PACIFIC COUNTY — A rising group of Ilwaco baseball players landed on the Pacific League All-League list, with seven Fishermen underclassmen chosen including four on the first team.

Ilwaco junior Dylan Pelas (.659 batting average 31 hits, 28 RBIs, 4 home runs, 1.9131 ERA with 32 K’s) and Corbin Johnson (.489 batting average, 22 hits, 22 RBIs, 3 home runs, .607 OBP, 2.528 ERA with 38 K’s) were named to the first team, along with freshmen leadoff hitter Cody Kaino (.429 batting average, 17 hits, 18 RBI, 1 strikeout all season, .561 OBP) and Haddox Hazen (.489 batting average, 23 hits, 23 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, .607), regarded by one coach as “the best outfielder in the district.”

Ilwaco freshman catcher Mark Ragan (.368 batting average, 11 hits, 14 RBIs, caught four stealing) and freshman shortstop Chase Cunningham (.375 batting average, 18 hits, 19 RBIs, 15 stolen bases) were named to the second team, with Keyton Fisher (.262 batting average, 11 hits, 10 stolen bases) as honorable mention.

Pe Ell/Willapa Valley was also well represented on the all-league list, with six players honored, including league MVP Liam Smaciarz. Blane King, Brayden Ruddell, Eddie Clements and Kannyon Clements were named to the first team, with Lucas Lusk earning an honorable mention.

Raymond/South Bend had three players selected to the second team, including Nolen Miller, Keeton Nichols and Caiden De Los Santos.

Raymond/South Bend coach Luke Abbott was named the coach of the year.

2025 Pacific League All-League Baseball MVP: Liam Smaciarz (PWV)

1st Team:

Brayden Ruddell (PWV)

Dylan Pelas (Ilwaco)

Blane King (PWV)

Landen Olson (Forks)

Corbin Johnson (Ilwaco)

Eddie Clements (PWV)

Kannyon Clements (PWV)

Cody Kaino (Ilwaco)

Haddox Hazen (Ilwaco)

2nd Team:

Nolen Miller (RSB)

Mason Dent (Forks)

Chase Cunningham (Ilwaco)

Keeton Nichols (RSB)

Conner Clark (Forks)

Owen O’hare (North Beach)

Mark Ragan (Ilwaco)

Cordel Horejsi (Forks)

Caiden De Los Santos (RSB)

Honorable Mention:

Lane Helvey (Forks)

Keyton Fisher (Ilwaco)

Lucas Lusk (PWV)

Houston Sourn (North Beach)

Coach of the Year: Luke Abbott (RSB)

Sportsmanship: North Beach

All-Academic Honors

Ilwaco: Brent Curry, Haddox Hazen, Mason Humphries, Mark Ragan, Alex Hernandez Morales

PWV: Grady Ruddell, Dylan Andrews, Blane King, J.B. Russell, Brody Aust, Brayden Ruddell, Kannyon Clements, Lucas Lusk, Liam Smaciarz

RSB: Logan Richards, Lucas Somero, Issac Qaisi, Nolen Miller, Jonah Rumbles, Will Schray