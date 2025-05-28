Ilwaco advances Linquist, Smith to state track Published 11:22 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

CHEHALIS — Ilwaco’s hopes for a large squad heading to the WIAA 2B state track meet were dashed Thursday. The results from the qualifying meet didn’t match strong performances and multiple personal best times, jumps and throws at the prior meet in Raymond.

Elsa Linquist carried the torch for the Fisherman. The freshman placed second in the 3200 meters in 13:77.99 and fourth in the 1600m in 5:49.07, stymied by the same Rainier runners who proved her most significant competition during cross country season.

Joining her in Yakima May 29 will be senior Wade Smith who cleared 11.6 in the pole vault for third, some way below the winner who leaped 15.1.

The high school running career of senior Sammy Lloyd came to a close with a couple of personal records. His sixth-place finish in the 1600m was 5:16.29 and his 3200m time was 11:58.94. Other PRs included freshman Blake Eisbrenner with 5:29.75 in the 1600m and classmate Brexten Weidner with 19.1.5 in the long jump.

Rainier won the girls’ meet ahead of Adna; Onalaska boys won ahead of Rainier with Adna third.