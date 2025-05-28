Dispatch Reports Published 10:56 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

May 11 — There’s a one-vehicle collision, with no injuries. A Toyota Rav 4 hit a public utility pole, and it’s on the shoulder, not blocking traffic.

Caller stopped near a restroom, and there was a guy in his car doing drugs. He is now following them in a grey vehicle. It looks like some windows are blocked by cardboard. The caller is driving a white HR-V.

Caller said she saw a small silver car on the left-hand side of the approach. The windows are rolled down, and inside there’s a lady passed out and hunched over, with two dogs in the car. When the caller walked by, the dogs freaked out, and the lady didn’t even flinch.

Threats: Caller spoke with the accountant on Friday about charges that came out of the account, and also talked with his partner. He couldn’t figure out what the charges are, so he put the charges as fraudulent, and froze the account. The caller’s business partner threatened him, saying when he gets back into town he will have a surprise waiting for him.

Caller said a female guest came in asking to use the phone, then asked to have the male half of the couple removed from the room. The woman’s name is unknown. She claimed he is hitting her, slammed her on the floor and choked her. There are no known weapons. The female is walking to the second floor, and male is still in the room.

Caller reported a female in the middle of the road, screaming. The caller thinks she is having a mental episode. She’s in front of the floral shop threatening cars, and the caller thinks it’s the person who screamed all night last night. She has long blonde hair, and is wearing a coat with white baggy pants.

May 12 — A subject with really short hair, wearing a tan sweatshirt, is screaming in the parking area. The caller can hear her in the back parking lot.

A female and male are fighting in their room. The caller said they have already tried to make the female leave, and had to call the police earlier today for this same thing.

Caller said the lady is back banging on their door and yelling. The caller yelled “are you going to give back our cell phone.”

Caller said people are yelling at him because he is looking at Instagram. There’s Internet crime from an apartment.

Caller rents from her aunt, who is threatening her, and saying that she is going to kick her out. The caller said she has been paying her aunt rent, and even paid this month’s rent, and she would like contact from an officer.

Caller said a male subject is trying to get into the residence next door. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with green print on the back. He has a firearm, and is possibly the neighbor’s old caregiver’s boyfriend. The owner of the house passed away, and there’s no reason for the subject to be at the residence. Another neighbor is outside talking to the subject, and he said he was there for security.

Caller said two people are in the next room, and they sound angry. One was in his face when he had his asshole cut in 2000. And now she is talking about cutting his balls off.

May 13 — A vehicle has been parked for weeks, blocking the view of traffic when the caller pulls out. It’s a white Ford pickup.

An officer gave courtesy transport to a subject from their car to their residence about 1/2 mile away to get an extra set of car keys.

May 14 — Parking Problem: There is a red delivery truck with a trailer that’s been parked since yesterday. The caller advised that the driver says he is delivering somewhere else, but he hasn’t moved.

Three days before her aunt’s death, the caretaker changed the will. The caller believes the caretaker drugged her aunt, and the caller advised she wants someone to investigate. She said, “if I don’t hear from somebody, the attorney’s going to be contacting you guys.”

Fraud: An employee has documents that belong to the company, and he stole up to $20,000 from the company. The caller requests a contact.

Caller reports he is being threatened by two subjects about going to a mental hospital. The caller does not want contact, he just wants to make a report.

Caller reported that one subject let another subject borrow a red Kia approximately a couple days ago. The subject who borrowed the car showed up on the property with keys only, claiming to have gotten a flat tire, and he cannot remember where he left the car. Nobody has been able to locate the vehicle. The caller would like a phone contact.

Caller said a brown and white motor home has been parked there for two nights. Also, a silver Ford F150 with black trim, parked for approximately 10 minutes, left the property and is turning up with an elderly gentleman.

May 15 — Caller is broken down in a goldish color Toyota Sienna, and a male was trying to open the door. There’s no description of the male, and she doesn’t know if he knew she was in the vehicle.

Transferred to Medix: A male is having a medical issue, and is insisting on driving. The caller is trying to stop the male from driving, and advised that the male will not go in an ambulance. The caller is standing behind the vehicle.

Caller said a roommate left driving intoxicated, about 5 minutes ago, in a 2018 white Toyota Corolla with a busted out passenger window that is taped up, possibly headed to Ocean Park.

Threats: An employee is either intoxicated, or on something, and is making jokes to another employee about raping them, and supposedly pulled a knife on an employee. It’s unsure if he has a knife on him, or where he is. He is wearing a dark sweater and light blue cargo pants.

May 16 — Assault: Caller woke up with lumps on her head, and a male subject and a female might be the ones who did it. She didn’t see the person, she was asleep. And her keys were taken, but the vehicle is still there. She doesn’t hear them anymore. She does not need an ambulance, she just wants an officer to contact her. The vehicle has been taken before, and came back damaged.

Traffic hazard: A white Jeep Wrangler with an Idaho license plate is parked in the road with no lights on, and no one inside. The caller came around the corner and almost hit the Jeep.

Caller wants a welfare check on their disabled mother, who had two Life Alert activations yesterday, but the caller has not been able to reach her. The mother is not answering her phone, and she lives alone. It’s a one-story house, with no vehicle outside.

A boat came in, and the female seemed scared. The caller asked her if she is OK, and she said no. She’s white, in her mid-40s, with blonde and black hair. A bigger male was on the boat with her. They are not on the boat any more, and it’s unknown where they went.

Transferred to Medix: A woman fell, and needs help getting up.

Caller watched a hit and run just happen. A white Ford F150, late 1990s, with a long bed and loud exhaust, hit a parked car and sped off east towards Chinook. He hit a silver Suzuki four-door car.

May 17 — Caller wants someone to drive by his brother’s house, as he was found unconscious yesterday. The caller advised that nobody should be at the house, and wants to make sure no one is there. He is available by phone

Caller said a subject is in trouble. He is doped up with fentanyl and another subject is doing bad things to him.

The caller is fishing at the Black Lake dock, and he snagged a black pistol. The pistol is down a 4-foot bank, and the caller is watching it.

Malicious harassment: Caller reported that someone from Chehalis is calling her filthy names and won’t stop calling. She went out on a dinner date with him once. The Chehalis Police Department told her to call here. She is available by phone, and has the messages saved on her machine.

Juvenile problem: Caller said their son is out of control, but has no weapons. Dispatch can hear the son yelling in the background. He has been home for 4 hours. He slapped his 6-year-old brother across the face. He is being restrained on the floor at this time.

People are having a loud party at a white mobile vacation home. There are several Jeeps parked, and there is loud music.

Caller would like to talk to an officer about a hit and run that took place yesterday. He heard the suspect might have been found, and would like an update.

Transferred to Medix: There is a lady in a blue truck, next to this cottage, and she is choking.

May 11 — Unconscious person: Grays Harbor Aid is on the scene, and requesting law enforcement. The subject was transported to the hospital by Grays Harbor Aid.

Domestic violence: A female caller was involved in a domestic violence incident earlier, and was dropped off by a deputy. The male half has now shown up, and the caller said she hasn’t seen him, but can hear him, and said he’s mad about what’s happening.

Caller’s dog keeps running away to a certain place, and the caller wants an officer to help get the dog back. The caller was told by an officer to call when the dog goes on the person’s property, so there isn’t a confrontation with the property owner.

Caller can see her ex on a camera. She said that she has been watching him on the cameras at her house, and she said he put something in his shirt. She called about him yesterday. She said that he has a red pickup truck.

A caller contacted an officer because he had been stopped for an expired license. He said his driver’s license is not expired. The officer verified his license was still showing expired.

Traffic violation: Caller said a male in an older white with turquoise Ford pickup pulled out in front of the caller. He didn’t stop to merge onto the highway.

Burglary: Caller said there are lights on in their son’s house. There should be no one in there. The back door is unlocked.

Caller stopped at the gas station, and subjects contacted him, stating a green Dodge Dakota with an extended cab has been following them and harassing them for half hour.

May 12 — Caller said their neighbor sent pictures on April 6 of their property being broken into. The subjects pried open the door on a shipping container and camper and stole a fridge, and a washer/dryer. Other items are missing, too. There were no firearms. The caller hasn’t been at the residence in a couple of years, and is available by phone.

Caller requests a welfare check on a client, who is a possible victim of financial exploitation by an unknown subject. This is the third time the caller has had a report for this subject. The caller had spoken with the client, who was coherent but is disabled and not able to drive. He is showing a cashed check for $82,000, and signature doesn’t match.

Disorderly conduct: There is a green two-door truck at an intersection, and three people are out arguing and screaming at a female in the truck. The caller said another female was chasing after the truck, and cannot see if it was or is physical at this time.

There’s a report of a juvenile walking along the highway. He’s white, with brown curly hair, last seen wearing a black shirt and gray sweat pants. He told the caller his name, and didn’t want any help. The caller advised this was 5-10 miles north of Raymond.

Someone has dumped yard debris in the caller’s driveway. It occurred between March 20 and April 20. A neighbor had possibly seen a large white pickup with a trailer at the residence, but isn’t sure. There’s no suspect. The caller is not at the residence, but is available by phone.

The caller’s wife requested he go outside to call his counselor after having an argument, and she has now locked him out of the house and is refusing to let him back inside. There are no weapons, and it is not physical “this time.” The kids are inside the residence, and the caller is standing outside waiting for contact.

The caller’s father, who lives in Ocean Park, has rented a storage unit, and the people who were taking care of his items put a lock on it, and have stored their own items inside. The caller wants to know what she can legally do to remove her items.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: Caller reported a possible impaired driver in a green truck going way under the speed limit and all over the road.

Violation of court order: Caller has a temporary protection order against her ex-husband, and he’s been having his mom and friend contact her. She has screen shots of the text messages, and is available by phone.

Caller is locked behind a gate two miles into a property in a red Chevy 1500 pickup. The gate was open when the caller went in. It’s unknown who owns the land. The caller is available by phone.

Domestic violence: Caller is having a problem with her husband. He is threatening her. Dispatch can hear a male yelling in the background that he is not threatening her. She said that he said he was going to knock her head off with a rifle. She also said that they have been going on all night. Both parties have been drinking.

May 13 — Missing person: Caller said a child is missing. The caller last saw him 15 minutes ago. They heard the door open, and checked the house and yard, but can’t find him. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black sweatpants.

Caller said someone attempted to take gas out of his truck, as the gas cap was removed, but doesn’t think they got any. There was a black car across the street.

Disorderly conduct: Caller said a subject was in the driveway peeling out again. It’s a green Dodge truck. She did same thing yesterday. The caller only knows her from yesterday’s incident. She left.

There’s a red Toyota Tercel parked behind a dumpster with a male and female inside, hunched over, possibly doing drugs. They have been there at least for the last 15 minutes.

Caller said they gave a subject $400 and he doesn’t want to return it. “Non emergency, non emergency.” The caller is rambling and not making sense.

Caller sold a horse trailer for $5,000 and hasn’t received payment from the buyers. The caller has a bill of sale. This occurred a month ago. The caller’s wife has the contact info for subject and other details, and requests a call from an officer.

Caller said someone reported that they neglected and were physically abusing their child. His girlfriend is at the Child Protective Services office. The caller requests contact via phone or at the CPS office.

Theft: Caller wants to report that someone is stealing her cats. She has the address, and she requests a phone call.

Caller said a client was getting violent in the house, and was slamming the door. He told her he was going to kick someone’s ass. She told his partner that he was getting violent. The caregiver didn’t see him hurt anyone. The caller said that she has never witnessed the violence before, but he didn’t assault anyone.

A driver search returned a third-degree driving with a suspended license charge. The officer could not locate a reason why the driver’s license was suspended, and the driver is very confused about why his license was suspended.

Caller reported a subject walking with a face mask on, and she thinks he has an exposed pistol on his right hip in a holster. She has been seeing him since around 1:30 p.m.

Public nuisance: Caller said a guy has been running his lawn mower since 10:30 this morning.

Caller said she was just “threatened to be shot” by a Mexican guy. She said she was looking for her dogs and the male said “you’re on my property, and you’re gonna get shot.” The caller didn’t see any weapons, but she said another lady said she could go there.

Assault: Caller said he came home from work and a subject assaulted him, punching him in the face, over a girl. The caller said he lives in the back yard shed, but he left. He’s driving a Ford SUV, but the caller didn’t see which direction he went. There are no weapons. This happened about 10-15 minutes ago.

Officer assistance was requested with an involuntary treatment evaluation for a subject. The officer assisted the Department of Children, Youth and Families worker as she interviewed the subject for possible detention.

Illegal burning: Someone is burning a pile of tires, and the caller said this has been going on all day. They drove to Chehalis this morning, and then just came back, and they could smell it and see it.

Caller reported a male is on the property, sitting by the mailbox. He left for about 15 minutes, and walked down the middle of the roadway. He did come back to the driveway, and it’s unknown where he is now. He’s wearing a gray hoodie and jeans, and had something in his hand. He has a smaller frame and is tall. It’s unknown if the subject went in the barns, or is in the woods.

A man is slumped over in a truck in front of the shop. The caller said he’s been there for a bit. She saw the truck when she went to town, and is now back.

May 14 — Caller said her neighbor’s house was broken into. There’s a white single-wide, trailer. The screen door is closed, but the front door is open.

The caller’s wife called him and said there is a lady who’s acting nuts outside, and has been there for about 10 minutes. The wife has a daycare, and is a little freaked out and worried.

Caller had a black wood truck taken without authorization, and it was driven down to a different location. The caller advised they are on their way to recover the truck.

Caller advised that in 2012, in Portland, a subject in a vehicle dropped his bag of beer and crawled under his car, and was under there for 20 minutes. Yesterday someone had painted white square on the passenger side of his vehicle, in the white strip, then last night he looked under the car and there is a black plastic thing with wires glued underneath.

Hit and run: Caller reported a vehicle hit their house and took off, headed south on Sandridge Road. The caller wasn’t home, but received a picture from a roommate. It was a newer silver/gray Yukon SUV. The damage should be on the driver’s side. No one was injured at the residence, but a headlight and other items from the vehicle are outside.

Malicious harassment: Caller reported a small dark green Dodge Dakota pulled up behind the caller. A female with long hair got out of her vehicle and told the caller to get out of the county. The caller is in a maroon Rav 4. The female has her window down, and is screaming at people.

Welfare check: A female came in, saying she’s a “Yankee, and there to kill someone.” The caller says she’s not mentally stable. She’s about 5 feet 7 inches tall, last seen wearing a black coat with a black leather coat underneath, and has two braces on her legs. She was last seen walking toward State Route 4.

Caller found two bikes in the brush. Last night the caller called the police because of a suspicious male who was hanging around. The caller’s sister-in-law is staying at the residence.

Caller is a property owner, and is having trouble with his renters. He would like to know his rights as a property owner on what he is legally able to do about this situation.

Criminal trespass: Caller said a female with sandy blonde hair, approximately 38, in a dark blue Dodge truck, was trespassing on the property for about 30 minutes. While she was trespassing, she stole dirt. She left and headed north.

The caller’s car was towed approximately 10 days ago due to an arrest, and they are not returning his items. He would like a phone contact with an officer to get his items back.

The caller, a neighbor, advised that the owner of a fifth-wheel keeps a baseball bat behind the door.

Caller reported a green pickup that was parked at the end of the road on Sunday at 2:04 p.m. The pickup was seen again on the road on Monday. The caller walked up to the vehicle, and the driver sped up and “came after her.” She does not want contact with an officer.

May 15 — Caller said there are people out here raping people. The caller identified two subjects, then hung up.

Caller reported a female or child screaming or yelling for help. It’s unknown how long it has been going on, since the caller is out walking her dog. She can hear them saying “stop.” It’s a blue gray house, two-story tucked into the trees.

Last night the caller’s neighbor blocked her driveway, and he won’t answer the door. An hour later, the neighbor moved the vehicle, and he is still yelling and screaming.

Welfare check: Caller said their neighbor is renting property, and a couple of weeks ago the neighbor’s mother, who has dementia, was on the floor, and people helped her up. The neighbor told the caller he would be gone, but available by email, for about a week and a half. No cars have been there, and the caller is concerned.

Suspicious person/circumstance: Caller said she was sitting at her computer with the blinds closed, and she saw light coming through the cracks in the blinds at night. She went out her back door, and saw her neighbor with his flashlight. He turned it off, and walked toward his unit, and he then said hello to a tenant in another unit, then went into his unit.

Theft: Caller said a subject was cut off from the water for nonpayment, so they put a lock on the water. The subject cut the lock twice to turn the water back on, and 200 cubic feet water was used. The caller would like to press charges for theft of services and destruction of district property.

Caller said their neighbor hit a car about a week ago, and he doesn’t have insurance. He told the caller not to call about a week ago.

Caller said the mailbox is broken, and the key won’t work. There’s no mail inside, and the caller is unsure if it was broken into, possibly by a neighbor. The caller saw him stuff a package inside his car. It’s an ongoing issue, and she says she filed an order against him.

Caller said there’s a fenced property with three small buildings on it. There was a free dryer on the property, and someone was supposed to pick it up, but it’s unknown if anyone took it. It’s by the green building. The person hasn’t responded, and the caller lives in Castle Rock. She would like a deputy to call her.

There is a person in the parking lot who has been asked to leave. He is tall and slender and has dark hair, and is wearing a black hat. He has a red Jeep Cherokee, and he arrived at 11:30 this morning trying to solicit work. He is leaving, headed west into Seaview.

Caller wants a welfare check on a subject who came in with a black eye and scratches all over his face. His shirt was covered in blood, and wrist was really swollen. He said he sprained it. He typically wears glasses, but he was not today.

There is a guy in a bright green hoodie, and a female in a puffy jacket, near a garage on the property. The caller thinks someone went into the garage, and can still hear noises from the garage. There is a white truck parked nearby,

Something is floating in the river. It does not look like a person, the caller said, maybe the top of a car. It looks metallic. The caller is there now. An officer checked and said it’s a floating seafood pot in the river.

The owner of the complex knocked on the caller’s door, attempting to serve her, then walked back to their vehicle. The caller advised they are trying to intimidate her, and believes they are leaving in their beige/grey big Ford or Chevy north on Highway 105.

Criminal trespass: A female is inside a trailer, and locked herself in. The caller is the only one who has permission to be there, as the owner of the trailer is currently in the Pacific County Jail.

Dispatch returned a call. The phone rang, then was picked up by a female who was heard saying, “No this isn’t how this works.” The male was saying it’s not an emergency, and Dispatch can hear a female in the background crying. The male said nothing was going on, and refused to give his name. He sounded like he was slurring his words.

May 16 — There is a guy with a hammer hitting the ground, and going crazy yelling at people. He’s wearing a black hoodie, green pants and blue shoes, and is driving a blue Ford Explorer with a tire on the roof. The guy has a knife. He had it in his left hand, and is now sitting in his vehicle.

Caller said a subject has punched her husband nine times in the last week, and is most likely having a severe mental episode. The husband doesn’t want to press charges, and he left for work. The caller is in a black Subaru Outback, parked at the stop sign near the residence, and is requesting a phone call.

Someone has property that has a RV encroaching on the property line almost against the house. The caller said it has tags from 2006 in December, and wants to know what she can do to get it moved. She is available by phone.

Caller said there are a bunch of tarps and a tent, and there is lube in the tent. The caller thinks its the raping cult. The caller called back and said there are tents and tarps and bottles of lube, and girls’ clothes.

Caller said a customer is not leaving, and is causing a scene over a package. He’s a white male wearing a gray sweatshirt and jeans. He has no weapons.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: A female driving a silver 2012 Mazda hit a big deer. The car is very damaged, and she pulled onto the shoulder. She believes she is not injured. The deer flew through the air when the caller struck it, and it’s off the road.

Someone dumped a trailer with an Oregon plate that expired in 2003 in front of the caller’s driveway. The caller lives in Clark County.

Caller advised he hit a building somewhere on Sandridge Road on Tuesday or Wednesday. The caller drives a 2010 silver Tahoe, and says he has lots of damage. He was going to stop and leave his information, but he was not feeling well, and needed to get home. He requests a phone contact from a deputy.

A subject was screaming at the caller’s grandson to get off the right of way. This occurred earlier today. The subject was on foot, and then he left.

Caller said his neighbors’ dogs are trying to attack the caller’s dogs. There are five dogs, not on leashes. Later, the caller advised that the dogs ran back onto the property and are trying to attack the caller’s dogs. No one got attacked, and the caller is in her car.

Animal Problem: Caller said there is a gate open, and there is a black and white cow about to enter the roadway. There is a herd of cattle there, too.

Threats: There is a female outside the caller’s residence threatening to stab the caller in the throat with a knife. It’s unknown if she has a knife or a weapon. She has been squatting on the property, and was asked to leave. She took off with her boyfriend in a green two-door Honda-type car, left headed north towards Grayland.

Mental subject: Sending aid and required law enforcement for “personnel safety” for a female off her meds who is having delusions.

The caller’s fiancee came by his father’s house, and threatened the caller and his father. “I know what’s going on” he told the caller. He threatened to come inside the house and hurt her. He left driving a Dodge Dakota that’s red with silver accents, carrying a machete and a knife. The caller said she dropped off restraining order paperwork.

A subject on a dirt bike is going aggressively up and down the road and in a field. The caller said he is looking at her, trying to engage. She’s interrupting traffic. An officer arrived in the area, but he was unable to locate the subject.

There’s movement in the bathroom window and the neighbor is not home. The caller advised they have had problems with people breaking in. While on the phone, the caller said there was a deputy she was going to flag down.

Caller wants to report a woman using a porta potty across the street. They requested a “health and welfare check,” as she seems intoxicated. The caller said she was breathing heavily and moving “kinda lethargic.”

Caller is calling for her mother, who lives in Chinook, who said a person came to her house and looked around the yard, then came to the door asking for his car to be jump started. The mother said he looks super suspicious. The caller is going to recontact her mother for more information and call Dispatch back.

Dispatch received an automated message that “the owner of this iPhone was in a severe crash and is not responding to their phone.” There was no answer on recall.

The dog is locked in the bathroom, and the caller can’t get hold of the owner of the Airbnb. A locksmith came there, but the caller made them leave because they acted like a crackhead. The caller requests a call from a deputy.

May 17 — The caller is at the Dismal Nitch rest stop, and a female is locked in the bathroom stall. She has no shoes on, and her boyfriend is out in the car. The female says that she is being abused, and that the male has been hitting her and abusing their dog. He kicked her out of the car yesterday.

Traffic hazard: Cows in the road.

Last night the caller was sitting in his car, and there was a guy walking who asked the caller for a jump start. The caller went to jump start the car, a mid-1990s Toyota Camry, and there was a female in the vehicle. Both subjects were in their 20s. The caller thinks it was suspicious.

There’s a big dull black truck with big tires that has been following the caller. He was honking at the caller and driving like a bat out of hell. The caller thinks the guy might ram her. He is wearing a cap, and has a dog in the vehicle. The license plate is on the inside of his cab.

Narcotics complaint: The caller was told that there are drugs in the porta potty. It smells like fentanyl in there, and there are foil rappers.

Caller has been getting harassing phone calls from a number. The caller called them back and told them she would be contacting the police.

Caller thinks someone shot her dog. She just got back home, and the dog is unresponsive and there is blood on the dog. The neighbor pointed a gun at the dog a few days ago.

Caller said a subject sent a photo to the caller last night with a “red cheek” and she knows who sent it. She is afraid to call the police. She said that the police didn’t help her in the past. So, she just reported it to her friend, who told the caller to call the police.

There is an intoxicated white male on the caller’s lawn. Or, he is on drugs. He is wearing all black, and has a black bicycle. The caller is not on the scene.

There is a white Chevy Cavalier upside-down in the brush that looks like it’s been there a while. There is no one around or inside the vehicle, and it doesn’t look recent. The windows are broken and the tires have been taken. The vehicle is on the west side of the road. There are no license plates on the vehicle, and it looks like the work of tweakers.

Welfare check: There was a baby in the back seat of a silver truck, and the baby was crying for at least an hour. A man and two other children were eating dinner in the restaurant while the baby was in the truck. The truck left in an unknown direction.

Intoxicated person: There’s a white van, backing out of the property, headed towards the back of the building. The driver is highly intoxicated.

Domestic violence: The caller’s husband is drunk, and he hit her and knocked her to the concrete. She denies the need for aid, and says he has no weapons. Her husband has been drinking all day, and she said she needs him to leave and go to rehab.

There is someone sitting in a car in the parking lot. It’s a large black SUV, possibly a Ford. The caller is alone inside the church, and doesn’t feel safe.

A Mercedes SUV was pulling a trailer, and the trailer went off the road and is stuck in the mud. No one is injured. Dispatch called and advised the caller to get hold of Hill Towing.