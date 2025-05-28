County unemployment at 5.3% in April Published 10:18 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Local unemployment dropped close to 5% last month, according to initial figures from the Washington State Employment Security Department.

New data released last week by ESD estimates that the jobless rate in Pacific County was 5.3% in April, down from 6.2% in March and 5.7% over the previous year. It’s the second-lowest unemployment rate in the month of April for the county dating back to 1990, trailing the 5% mark that was observed in 2023.

The county’s unemployment rate was tied for 31st overall out of Washington’s 39 counties for the month, just ahead of neighboring Wahkiakum County’s 5.6% and tied with Grays Harbor County. As it almost always does, Ferry County in northeast Washington had the worst unemployment rate in the state, checking in at 6.6%.

Statewide, the unemployment rate checked in at 4.2%, down from 4.5% in March and just slightly above 4.1% in April 2024. Sixteen counties had a jobless rate at or below 4%, led by Asotin County’s 2.8% in the southeastern corner of the state.

An estimated 6,300 people in Pacific County were employed in nonfarm jobs in April, up 1.6% from March and 0.5% from a year prior. The figures exclude farm workers, private household employees, business owners and those employed by nonprofits. It’s the highest total number of employed nonfarm workers in the county for the month of April since at least 2000.

Public sector improvement saw solid year-over-year gains, increasing from an estimated 1,850 government workers in April 2024 to 1,900 workers this April — a gain of 2.7%. Jobs in the county’s biggest private sector industry, leisure and hospitality, were down, however; 920 people were employed locally in that industry in April, down 7.1% from 990 workers compared to a year ago.

Construction jobs were up 7.1% year-over-year, from 280 to 300 workers, while manufacturing jobs were up 6%, from 670 to 710 workers. The retail workforce also saw gains, increasing from 700 people employed last April to 730 a year later — a gain of 4.3%.

Jobs in education and health services dipped by 3%, from 660 workers in April 2024 to 640 last month. The number of workers in professional and business services decreased to 370 this April, down 7.5% from 400 a year earlier.