Cothren earns state golf championship title Published 11:20 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

SPOKANE — Brienna Cothren rules the links. The Wahkiakum High School sophomore won the WIAA 1B/2B golf championships at Liberty Lake near Spokane Wednesday.

She scored 85 on the first day and returned to shoot 71 on the second — nine strokes ahead of the next-placed competitor in the final round and 10 ahead in cumulative scoring.

Junior Jessie Lefever shot 104 on the first day and 100 on the second for 16th. Also competing on the first day was WHS freshman Peyton Mendez.

Their successes put the Mules in second-place team standings. Freeman High School, which had four golfers placing in the top 11, won by a large margin. Freeman is located in Rockford near Spokane, 23 miles from the championship golf course.

Ilwaco sophomore Halle Manning competed on the first day, finishing with 130, and did not advance. Kylee Fluke, a junior at Willapa Valley, also qualified for state, scoring 118 on the first day.