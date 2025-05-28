Community Events Published 10:13 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

GHC open house in Ilwaco

ILWACO — Grays Harbor College’s Continuing & Community Education program is hosting an open house at the Columbia Education Center in Ilwaco, 208 Advent Ave SE, on May 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join in for refreshments and conversations about the revitalization of Continuing/Community Education Programs at the GHC Columbia Center. GHC’s Community/Continuing Education Consultant Candi Bachtell can provide more info or answers to any questions. Her contact info is 360-580-2199 and candi.bachtell@ghc.edu.

Peninsula Players plan auditions for ‘Ripcord’

ILWACO — Auditions for “Ripcord,” the latest production by the Peninsula Players, will be 6 p.m. June 4 and June 5 at the River City Playhouse, 127 Lake St., in Ilwaco. Director Ken Tobias is looking for three men and three women to play the roles. The play features two female roommates at a senior living facility who are subject to various comic pranks. The show will open Aug. 8 and run three weekends.

World’s Longest Beach Runs coming up

LONG BEACH — Two runs, a 5K and a 10K, are planned June 14 to raise funds through the Ilwaco Sports Boosters for Ilwaco schools’ cross country program. The runs will begin at the Bolstad Beach Approach in Long Beach 8:30 a.m. and conclude with awards at 11:30 a.m. at Veterans Field. To register, log on to World’s Longest Beach Run at https://secure.getmeregistered.com.

Brubeck Brothers Quartet perform June 15

The Water Music Festival presents a jazz concert featuring the Brubeck Brothers Quartet and the Ilwaco High School Jazz Band at 2 p.m. June 15 at the Chinook Events Center, 810 U.S. Highway 101, Chinook. Tickets are $45, online at watermusicsociety.com.

Ilwaco candidate forum planned June 19

The Ilwaco Merchants Association meets 8:30 p.m. June 19 in the community room adjoining the Ilwaco Timberland Library. Afterward at 10 a.m., the group is inviting all local candidates on the Ilwaco ballot only to present for five minutes and answer questions at a candidates’ open house. Jenna Austin, merchants president, noted that because the association does not meet in July or August, this will allow candidates some time prior to the primary election.