Comets conclude season after falling to Dayton 20-10 in softball state tourney Published 11:16 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

YAKIMA — A stellar season for the Naselle softball team reached a conclusion today (Friday, May 23), with the Comets falling 20-10 to the Dayton Bulldogs in the opening round of the WIAA 1B State Tournament in Yakima.

Comets can’t overcome second-inning hole

Naselle (12-6) took an early lead 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning — and tallied runs in each of the following innings — but couldn’t recover from a nine-run Bulldog outburst in the second that gave Dayton (11-8) a commanding 15-3 lead that allowed them to cruise to a 20-10 five-inning victory.

The Comets out-hit the Bulldogs 16-11, led by Avery Ford (1), with a team-high three hits, with teammate Jessie Smith (11) adding two hits and a team-high three RBIs. But it was the Bulldogs that benefited from 13 walks and a game-high six RBIs from starting pitcher Marissa Tuppling (7) as Dayton was able to withstand a Comet comeback, despite being outscored 7-5 over the final three innings.

Naselle starting pitcher Evelyn Normand (4) pitched one inning, allowing three hits and six runs with one strikeout before being relieved by Avrey Ford (1), who threw the final three innings, allowing eight hits and 14 runs with five strikeouts and eight walks.

Naselle will lose one senior to graduation: pitcher Evelyn Normand (4).

Normand, an all-league honorable mention, was the ace on the mound for the Comets this season, leading Naselle to the 1B District 4 championship after hitting a home run and allowing only one hit in a 25-9 win over Taholah and pitching a complete game in a 6-4 win over Ocosta in the title game.

Naselle could potentially return eight starters next season, including all-league players Brooke Davis (17), Jessie Smith (11), Avrey Ford (1), Emma Kragerud (9) Jaylee Bonk (24), Chloe Bergeson (6) and Kaitlyn Steenerson (2).