Comet athletes, coach honored Published 11:19 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

NASELLE — The Comets baseball team earned significant kudos in the 1B Coastal/Columbia Valley All-League selections.

Randy Lindstrom was named coach of the year.

Jacob Lindstrom shared the most valuable plater accolade with Cooper Carlson of Wahkiakum.

Four players were named to the first team. They were Jack Strange, Leith Chadwick, Trajen Ford and William Anderson. Eli Gardner earned an honorable mention.

The Naselle fastpitch squad earned coaches’ All-League votes, too, and shared the team sportsmanship award with Wahkiakum.

Named to the first team were Brooke Davis, Jessie Smith, Emma Kragerud, Avrey Ford and Kaitlyn Steenerson.

Three players earned honorable mentions. They were Jaylee Bonk, Evelyn Normand and Chloe Bergeson.

League MVP was Amy Horman of Wahkiakum.