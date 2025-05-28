Carefully enjoy low-tide adventures Published 9:42 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

What’s the opposite of popular midwinter King Tides? The tiny tides of spring and summer.

This week has some of the lowest tides in months, offering chances to carefully explore tide pools, sea caves, tidal flats and other attractions that are usually washed by waves.

Low tides on Pacific County’s main ocean beaches:

Tuesday, May 27, 7:34 a.m., -1.74

Wednesday, May 28, 8:24 a.m., -1.72

Thursday, May 29, 9:13 a.m., -1.49

In Willapa Bay on the east shore around Bay Center and the Palix River, these low tides are predicted:

Tuesday, May 27, 8:17 a.m., -2.92

Wednesday, May 28, 9:04 a.m., -2.94

Thursday, May 29, 9:52 a.m., -2.06

Always time visits to normally inaccessible places to avoid being trapped by incoming flood tides.

For complete tide listings, see tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov.