Assessor News: Change of value notices being mailed Published 11:03 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

The 2025 Change of Value (COV) notices for tax year 2026 will be mailed May 30, 2025. Barring any last-minute problems, the last day to file an appeal if an owner disagrees with the new value will be July 1, 2025.

The new values are based on sales of similar types of properties prior to Jan. 1, 2025 (in 2024 and earlier). Any recent sales occurring in 2025 are not used in the new values. The COV will have the old value and the new value listed. The line for “Improvements” refers to anything which is not land: houses, garages etc., it does not mean the owner has done any actual improvements to the property.

The market in many areas of the county is relatively flat. If there was no change to the assessed value, no COV will be mailed. But an owner still has until July 1, 2025 to appeal.

It is the intent of the Assessor’s office to have accurate information on record for each property and to generate fair and equitable values.

Pacific County, along with the entire state of Washington, is on an annual revaluation cycle. An annual revaluation cycle means all assessed values countywide are reviewed and potentially adjusted each year. Pacific County is divided into six geographical zones. On an annual revaluation cycle, one zone is physically inspected each year while the other five zones are updated statistically using sales ratio analysis.

Zone 3 was the physical inspection area for this cycle. Zone 3 includes Long Beach and Seaview as well as all property west of Pacific Highway 103 between Long Beach and Ocean Park. The physical inspection zone generally sees the largest range of percent change between properties. The inspection zone values are based on properties that have sold as well as whatever information is discovered at physical inspection. Most properties haven’t been inspected for six years so there is a high probability that there have been changes since the previous inspection. An area updated by statistical analysis will have very similar percent increase or decrease between properties because it’s changed by a market factor that is applied to a type of property or area in mass.

Development costs continue to increase significantly. The assessor’s office staff gets actual cost information from contractors, property owners and utility districts. We use those cost figures to calibrate a general development cost for properties.

It is generally believed that property taxes are like sales taxes and any percentage increase in assessed value creates a like percentage increase in taxes. Property taxes are based on the overall district’s assessed value, district’s approved levies, district’s budgets and voter approved bonds. A 10% increase in assessed value is not equal to a 10% increase in the next year’s taxes.

During the 30-day appeal window, the assessor’s office tries to talk to owners, mail sales lists, correct any errors and give property owners a better understanding of the assessment process.

Please remember that you only have 30 days until July 1 to appeal your new values. Next February, when you get your tax statements for 2026, will be too late to make any adjustments in the value.

Also remember if you are over 61 years old as of Dec. 31, 2024, or disabled and make less than $43,000 annually and your Pacific County property is your primary residence, you might qualify for a senior citizen exemption. Call our office for further information.

If you have any questions about the COVs or any other property tax issue, or see a correction needed on our Taxsifter or Mapsifter websites, please contact us at 360-875-9301, 642-9301, 484-7301 or 267-8301. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday at the Courthouse in South Bend. Our office at the South County Annex at 7013 Sandridge Rd. in Long Beach is by appointment only until further notice.