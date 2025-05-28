Animal Shelter Report: Meet Major — A true gentleman ready for his forever home Published 10:27 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

1 of 1

If you’re looking for a loyal companion with a heart of gold and a zest for life, meet Major, our Shelter Pet of the Week. At 5 years old, Major is a handsome, affectionate pup who’s been waiting far too long (almost 18 months) for his forever family. Loved deeply by staff and volunteers, Major is one of those rare dogs who connects instantly with people. He doesn’t just want attention, he wants a bond. And once you have his trust, you’ve got a friend for life.

Major’s favorite things? Car rides, exploring the outdoors, and greeting new friends. He’s an adventurer at heart, always ready for the next fun outing. He’s also a bit of a digger, so don’t be surprised if he gets a little enthusiastic in the garden!

This outgoing boy is a regular visitor to a local school, thanks to one of our wonderful volunteer who brings him along as part of the school community. He’s patient, gentle, and loves the attention from kids and adults alike. Major recently made a splash at a local fundraiser, spending the entire day soaking up love and giving it right back. True to form, he charmed everyone he met!

Back at the shelter, Major boasts the largest toy collection of any dog in our care. A true testament to his playful spirit! As much as he’s adored here, it’s time for this loyal, loving dog to find a place to call home.

Major is ready. He’s ready to be someone’s co-pilot, hiking buddy, couch companion, and most of all, a part of your family. Go to www.beachpets.com to complete an application. Major might just be the missing piece in your life!

Pacific Coast Running Festival

We are honored to be chosen as a nonprofit partner for this year’s Pacific Coast Running Festival. Thank you to the organizers for supporting our shelter and the animals we care for!

To register for one of the events, go to www.runsignup.com. When you sign up to run, walk, or bike, you can select the shelter and make a donation. If you’re out on the course Saturday, May 31 or Sunday, June 1, keep an eye out for our volunteers and give them a wave!

We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.

View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.