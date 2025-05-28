A Look Back In Time: Recalling times of Vaudeville, steamers and Camp Morehead Published 11:15 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

May 5, 1865: Decoration Day was first observed in the U.S., with the tradition of decorating soldiers’ graves from the Civil War with flowers. The observance date was later moved to May 30 and included American graves from World War I and World War II, and became better known as Memorial Day. In 1971, Congress moved Memorial Day to the last Monday in May, thus creating a three-day holiday weekend.

May 14, 1942: During World War II, an Act of Congress allowed women to enlist for noncombat duties in the Women’s Auxiliary Army Corps (WAAC), the Women Appointed for Voluntary Emergency Service (WAVES), Women’s Auxiliary Ferrying Squadron (WAFS), and Semper Paratus Always Ready Service (SPARS), the Women’s Reserve of the Marine Corp.

May 18, 1980: Mount St. Helens volcano erupted in southwestern Washington, spewing steam and ash over 11 miles into the sky. This was the first major eruption since 1857.

May 19, 1905, The Pacific Journal: Vaudeville Theatre for North Beach

“A modern vaudeville theatre will shortly be erected by the Pacific Auto Company, at Long, and operated during the summer season. A commodious structure 30×80 feet in size will probably be immediately erected and a number of the latest productions staged, during the season, interspersed with vaudeville. The entrance of the company into the field of amusement is with a view to render the beach as attractive as possible to the summer visitors, prolong their stay and in the end to increase business in their own line. The capital stock of the company has been increased to provide funds for the construction of the theatre, and to maintain it in operation. The company’s charter already permits the providing of amusements.

While a new building will probably be erected as the home of the theatre, this is not absolutely certain. The company is now negotiating for the leasing of the Long Beach hall, but if this acquired, it will be generally remodeled. A 16-foot stage will be erected under which an automobile store room will be constructed. The hall will be equipped with movable seats.

If the present plans of the company materialize, two performances will be given every evening, with Saturday and Sunday matinees. A dance will follow the last performance. Monday evening, a theatre train will probably be run.

The company is now in communication with the Margarita Fischer Co., and an effort will be made to secure this popular troupe, for an engagement extending throughout the beach season. Should they be unavailable another company will be booked. White’s Orchestra of South Bend has already been engaged for the season.

Aside from the entertainments and dances, various forms of amusement will be provided at the theatre. These will consist of slot machines, electric fortune telling machines, phonographs, lung testers, punching bags and various kinds of athletic apparatus.”

May 14, 1937, The Tribune: River Steamer Efin Destroyed in Baker Bay, Spectacular fire consumes freighter as night sky lightens with flame.

“The people of Ilwaco and vicinity witnessed a thrilling spectacle Tuesday night from the hills and waterfront, when the steamer Efin burned in Baker’s Bay. The fire started about nine o’clock with an explosion followed by others and for several hours thereafter, the boat drifted about in the bay, the blaze from the oil-soaked hull lighting up the quiet waters in the calm weather.

Fortunately, the crew of eleven all escaped without serious injury…The explosion and fire gave them little time to get off the boat. They went in a hurry into one ship’s boat, which was badly overloaded until Charles Graham’s troll boat, with Day Simmons aboard with Graham, arrived to help them out. The men had seen the first explosion, and made for their fishing craft in Ilwaco harbor at once. Others called the Coast Guard, and Captain Barnett and his men arrived on the scene to take charge of the rescued crew, transferring them to Astoria on the way to their homes at Portland.

The fire was likely caused by a spark from an auxiliary gasoline engine, and it spread immediately to the oils present aboard the boat, which was powered by a big diesel engine and carried drums of gasoline and oils of various kinds.

The Efin was built in 1914, and carried freight from Portland to all the ports on the lower river… The Efin had been in Ilwaco harbor, loading a cargo of oyster shell and was on the way out offshore from Sand Island, when she burst into flames. The hull drifted slowly across the bay, and came to rest near the mouth of the Wallicut river, where she lays a tangled mass of machinery with the wooden hull burned to the last scrap.”

May 16, 1947, Chinook Observer: Bldg. Starts Sun. On Nahcotta Youth Camp

“The building committee for the county youth camp at Nahcotta met Monday evening, May 12th and definite plans were made to build the new dining hall and kitchen. Ira Hurley, chairman of the committee reported the group has decided to build a 24×50 foot building. Ten feet of this will be reserved and enclosed for the kitchen section and the remaining forty feet will serve as the dining and recreation room. Further it is planned to lay a four-inch concrete floor and three- and one-half-foot concrete side walls. The dining area will not be sided up but left as an open room with large posts bracing the shaked roof. This camp site was deeded to Pacific county for a youth camp this April by John Morehead, Mrs. C. Peterson, and Mrs. T. Trondsen.

For the past several years county 4-H clubs have held annual summer camps at this location and it is hoped that in the future other youth groups in the county may be able to take advantage of these recreational facilities, advises the youth group.

Sunday, May 18th, has been set by committeemen as the first work day for the actual construction of the building, and at this time, Walt Domin plans to use his tractor and saw for clearing the building site. It is a general work day, and all interested persons are urged to come and assist. A potluck picnic has been planned for noon.

According to the committee, any persons planning to work should also try and take along a shovel, axe, saw or mattock.”

Aerial photograph of Baker’s Bay showing Cape Disappointment, Jetty A trestle, North Jetty construction dock and the Port of Ilwaco. ca. 1936 CPHM 1983.018.21.

Camp Morehead buildings and flagpole CPHM 2011.43.1.

4-H group at Camp Morehead ca. 1937 Man and Woman on the left side of the photo are Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Morehead CPHM 2013.50.7.