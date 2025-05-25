Drowning marks sad start to Memorial Day weekend; would-be rescuer reported in critical condition Published 7:38 am Sunday, May 25, 2025

LONG BEACH — A 15-year-old teenager drowned Friday evening, May 23, in the waters off Long Beach as vacationers crowded the beach and local streets.

The Coast Guard suspended its search for the boy at 12:30 a.m. Saturday, part of a coordinated effort that began after he was reported to be in obvious distress while swimming.

Initially, two men unsuccessfully attempted to reach him. They in turn struggled to get back to shore and were rescued by a Pacific County rescue swimmer aboard a jet ski. They were transported by local EMS to Ocean Beach Hospital due to possible hypothermia from immersion in 54-degree seawater.

The boy was a student in the small Northport School District near Spokane and a district staff member was in critical condition as a result of his rescue attempt, according to a May 24 report by KHQ News in Spokane.

In a Facebook post, the school district said:

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that a tragic accident did occur within our Mustang Family last night. At this time, we ask everyone to please respect the privacy of the families affected as they navigate this incredibly difficult time. No further details will be shared out of respect for those involved.”

As of the Observer’s press time, the boy’s body had not been recovered.

Unsuccessful search

At around 8 p.m. watchstanders from Coast Guard Sector Columbia River learned of the incident from Pacific County Dispatch and launched boat crews aboard a 47-foot motor lifeboat from Station Cape Disappointment and flight crews aboard a MH-60 Jayhawk from Air Station Astoria. Crews searched for over five hours covering more than 100 nautical miles.

“The act of suspending any search, let alone that of a 15-year-old, is something that the Coast Guard does not take lightly and not without a heavy heart,” said Greg Merten, Coast Guard Search and Rescue Mission coordinator. “We would like to thank the swimmer from Pacific County for their heroism and extend our deepest condolences to everyone affected by this horrible tragedy.”

Weather conditions at the time of search were 9 mph from the northwest, 3-foot waves, 53-degree air temperature, and water also in the frigid mid-50s.

A sad pattern

Drownings are all too common here and typically involve young males unfamiliar with hazardous local conditions. These include nearshore rip currents and seawater that can quickly incapacitate swimmers. At the water temps measured Friday, onset of loss of muscle control happens in as little as 10 minutes, making swimming very difficult.

According to a detailed analysis by the Chinook Observer, virtually all people who require rescue on the peninsula are vacationers, but it’s a common misconception that reckless behavior is a factor in beach incidents. The data shows that time and time again seemingly perfect beach conditions are deceptive, dangerous and even deadly to tourists who don’t know about the risks.

Read more at: https://chinookobserver.com/2023/07/12/drowning-at-the-beach-how-who-why-and-what-to-do-about-it/