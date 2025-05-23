Motor Lifeboat School commander relieved of duty Published 1:09 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

ILWACO — The Coast Guard “temporarily relieved” Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Crochet as commanding officer of the Coast Guard’s Ilwaco-based National Motor Lifeboat School on May 23.

The Coast Guard cited “loss of confidence in his judgment and ability to fulfill his assigned duties.”

William Armstrong, a chief warrant officer, has assumed commanding officer duties at the school on an interim basis.

The Coast Guard said in a statement that Crochet has been reassigned to Coast Guard Base Astoria, pending the results of an administrative investigation. It provided no information about how Crochet is alleged to have lapsed in his duties.

The move comes at a time of disruption in the Coast Guard and the federal government in general. The Coast Guard, though considered a branch of the military, is under the Department of Homeland Security headed by former South Dakota Gov. Kristi Nohm. Former Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Linda Fagan was fired on the first day of President Donald Trump’s second term in office.

Armstrong will be responsible for leading a team of 60 Coast Guard women and men at the Motor Lifeboat School. The school provides “C” school resident training as well as MLB Readiness and Standardization assessments.