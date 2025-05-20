Ready, set, rescue: Agencies hold 32nd annual surf-rescue training ahead of summer season Published 9:03 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

1 of 4

SEAVIEW — A Coast Guard helicopter flew a grid pattern on the horizon above two cutters as crew from South Pacific County Technical Rescue raced to launch personal watercraft. Moments later, a Yamaha Waverunner returned through a rising surf where it was greeted by awaiting SPCTR crew before reaching shore. They quickly deployed a backboard to carry the victim to an awaiting ambulance.

In the end, several different people were ‘saved’ involving different scenarios during the 32nd annual Multi-Agency Surf Rescue Drill held on Monday, May 12, near the Seaview beach approach, with a goal of maintaining peak readiness in the event of surf rescue operations.

Living at the intersection of the Pacific Ocean and Columbia River where many people work and play in the water, these practiced skills are often put to the test. These large spring practice sessions and others throughout the year ensure seamless cooperation between agencies in preparation for boating accidents and actual drownings on the beach.

Participating agencies included South Pacific County Technical Rescue, Pacific County Fire District #1, Pacific County Fire District #1 support division, Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department, Pacific County Communications 911, USCG Station Cape Disappointment, USCG Air Station Astoria, Long Beach Police Department, Medix Ambulance Service, Pacific County Emergency Management Agency, Ilwaco Fire Department, WA State Parks, Ocean Beach Hospital and Cannon Beach Fire and Rescue.