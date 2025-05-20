Grays Harbor College plans Ilwaco open house: Seeking local feedback as it looks to bolster services Published 8:55 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

ILWACO — Grays Harbor College is looking for community feedback as it seeks to bolster the educational services it provides at its campus in Ilwaco.

GHC’s Continuing & Community Education program will hold a May 28 open house at the Columbia Education Center, 208 Advent Ave. SE, at the Port of Ilwaco. The intent of the event, which is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is for the college to engage with locals about what kind of classes and services they’d like to see the center offer as GHC looks to re-establish its presence on the peninsula following the disruptions brought about by the covid-19 pandemic.

“ Prior to covid, they had a very robust community education program [in Ilwaco],” said Cathy LeCompte, GHC’s Dean of Workforce Education, which included classes ranging from watercoloring to tai chi. “ Then covid hit and everything closed up and it just hasn’t come back, but there’s been some leadership transition at the college [recently].”

According to LeCompte, the college’s president, Carli Schiffner, is “ really keen on getting our educational services back into the campuses in Raymond and Ilwaco.” Schiffner has served as GHC’s president since July 2023.

As dean of the college’s workforce education, LeCompte also oversees its continuing and community education program. Continuing Education classes touch on subjects related to lifestyle, leisure and other interests, ranging in length from single-day seminars to several weeks. These non-credit courses are taught by professionals in the community who have experience in the chosen field.

During the open house next Wednesday, LeCompte says she wants to hear from local community members about what kind of services and classes they’d like to see GHC offer at its Ilwaco center. A luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the open house, which will include a facilitated discussion for GHC officials and the community to “break bread.”

“ What we want to get from the community — what we hope to get from the community — is a sense of what’s important to them for us to bring to the center,” she said, adding that GHC has already heard loud and clear about the need for healthcare-related programming. “Is it adult basic education? Is it English-language learners? Is it those art classes again, or is there something else? So we invite the community to have this conversation.”

LeCompte is also aware that Clatsop Community College may offer similar courses as GHC, citing CCC’s “robust” maritime training program. She said Grays Harbor College wants to avoid putting resources into certain programs if strong services are already being provided in the area, and instead broaden the scope of courses being offered.

“What used to be [offered] may not be what needs to be,” said LeCompte. “ Maybe we need more technology, like how to use your phone; how do you use the camera on your phone, what’s AI, how do you do prompts that make AI work for you. That kind of stuff might be more in demand than a watercolor class.”