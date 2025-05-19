2B District 4 Championship: Ilwaco wins first-ever district title 7-4 in extra-inning thriller Published 4:10 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

1 of 1

CHEHALIS — The Ilwaco baseball team overcame a 3-0 hole to defeat top-seeded Adna 7-4 in an extra-inning stunner on Saturday, May 17, in Chehalis, capturing the 2B District 4 Championship for the first time, led by a young underdog Fishermen squad that has continued to come up clutch all season long.

Ilwaco (18-3) will next enter the WIAA 2B State Tournament as the No. 3 seed in the 16-team tournament, where they will face No. 14 Friday Harbor (15-6) in a loser-out opening round matchup on May 24, with the location to be announced. The winner will advance to face the winner of No. 11 Toledo vs No. 6 Jenkins later on the same day.

Rising underclass fuels Fishermen success

A young Ilwaco squad — with only one senior on the roster in Robert Sanders — entered the season having to replace eight of nine starters on a team that won the league title in 2024 before bowing out in the state tournament. By most regards, this season could have been foreseen as a rebuilding year, with relatively little returning experience among a youthful roster.

Instead, all Ilwaco has done is go undefeated in league play (11-0) to capture the 2B Pacific League championship before sweeping three straight 2B Central teams in Toutle Lake, Napavine and Adna on their way to winning the District 4 Championship in Chehalis this past weekend.

Fueling the Fishermen’s success has been a surprisingly poised and coachable class of freshmen, complimented by a few talented and unselfish sophomores and juniors.

Fishermen junior Dylan Pelas (11) has been instrumental to Ilwaco’s success, both on offense and defense, where he has risen to meet the moment, whether it was a timely hit or a clutch out.

Pelas entered the district championship game in relief, with his team trailing 3-0. He responded with some of his finest pitching of the season, shutting down a potent Pirate attack as the Fishermen were able to fight back into the game, ultimately taking their first lead (4-3) in the eighth inning.

Freshman Cody Kaino (27), batting leadoff for Ilwaco, delivered two hits in the title game along with fellow freshman Haddox Hazen (9), who scored two runs and drove in two more as teammates Chase Cunningham (00) and Mark Ragan (7) each added two hits apiece, keeping the Fishermen offensive lineup remarkably balanced.

“We are so proud of this team,” said Ilwaco assistant coach Chris Patana. “They are extremely coachable and do not know how to quit. They believe they are in every game right to the very end. [They’re] some of the most versatile young men we have ever coached and are willing to do whatever they need for the team.”