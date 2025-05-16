Footage of sign arson provided no leads Published 9:09 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

One month after someone lit a political sign on fire at the roundabout in Raymond, there has been no word of developments in the case. The sign was placed by the Pacific County Recall Rangers, a group in the process of trying to remove Pacific County Commissioner Lisa Olsen from office.

The incident transpired in the hours of darkness sometime between April 12 and 13.

Details around the incident are scarce. What is known is that the fire was abruptly put out after someone lit it on fire, which appears to be on the left side of the sign.

Officers from the Raymond and South Bend police departments handled the investigation.

Multiple individuals who reached out to the Observer on April 13 reported that police were investigating the scene when they discovered a hidden trail camera. Officers looked at the footage and recognized a Pacific County Sheriff’s Office deputy tinkering with the camera, presumably assisting in its installation.

Chief Pat Matlock later confirmed the information, adding that officers contacted the deputy who stated, “It belongs to a friend.” The friend has since been identified as Clifford M. Pickens, the head of the recall group.

Pickens purchased multiple cameras to install at the sign locations to deter and capture potential vandals.

According to Matlock, the camera footage of the alleged arson did not clearly show the culprit. The agency reported that it has no leads to investigate, but the investigation remains active.

Another sign was tampered with on April 16 when an unknown individual removed one placed on private property, which was captured by a trail camera. It was determined that the Washington State Department of Transportation removed the sign and ultimately returned it to the group.