Wrestling success for McCafferty Published 1:14 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Waylon McCafferty, a seventh-grade wrestler from Ilwaco Middle School, took third place in the U14 division at the Greco Roman state championships in Spokane May 3. He wrestled in the 132-pound weight class.

The success qualified him for the Washington state U14 dual team for the national duals meet to be held in Pennsylvania in mid-June.

Coach Jerry Matzen, who continues to participate as an adult wrestler and official, commended McCafferty’s success. “Waylon spends his time training year-round, splitting time between the Ilwaco Anchors Mat Club and the North coast elite,” he said.

Matzen has been invited to officiate at several tournaments coming up. His travels will take him to Utah, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and the national championships in Fargo, N.D., in July for U16 and Junior wrestlers, considered the largest wrestling tournament in the country.