Veterans group plan observances Published 1:15 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Peninsula veterans groups have announced the schedule for Memorial Day, May 26.

The ceremonies begin at the Surfside Veteran’s Park, 306th Place and I Street in Ocean Park.

Here is the schedule:

8:30 a.m. Surfside Veteran’s Park;

9 a.m. Oysterville Cemetery;

9:30 a.m. Ocean Park Cemetery;

10:15 a.m. Lone Fir Cemetery;

11 a.m. Ilwaco Cemetery;

11:45 a.m. Black Lake Memorial

Dick Wallace from the Don R. Grable American Legion Post No. 48 in Ilwaco said the ceremonies include an invocation, statement of remembrance, the lowering of the flag to half-staff and the playing of “Taps.”

The Ilwaco Cemetery ceremony includes all these elements and may also feature the laying of wreaths at the foot of the flag by the American Legion and Auxiliary, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Taps will be played and a unit from the USCG Cape Disappointment will render honors. Those present will sing the National Anthem or “God Bless America.”

The Black Lake Memorial ceremony includes an invocation, statement of remembrance, “roll call” of all locals killed and/or missing in action from all American conflicts, including Coast Guard members lost in the 1961 Triumph tragedy, taps and USCG Cape D Honor Guard. Proceedings conclude with the singing of “America the Beautiful.”