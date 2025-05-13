Two weeks after a plea deal, a man landed himself back in cuffs Published 12:13 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Only about a week after pleading out to another case in Pacific County Superior Court, a man has managed to land himself back in jail. He was arrested by the Long Beach Police Department on May 6 after a reported burglary at Herb N Legend.

The police department responded to the report of a burglary at approximately 3:20 a.m. on May 1 after an individual on a morning walk noticed a business had a broken-out window.

“It appeared as though something was thrown into the glass and vapes close to the window looked disturbed,” LBPD Officer Krystle Flaherty stated in court documents.

Flaherty and an additional unit cleared the building and were unable to locate a suspect.

“It looked as though someone reached their hand in and grabbed vapes,” Flaherty stated. “A large rock was discovered in (sic) the floor of the store that looked like it may have been used to break the window. The rock was collected as evidence.”

The officers attempted to contact the store’s owner but were unable to reach anyone, so they taped off the area as best they could.

“Surveillance footage from a camera that belonged to Long Beach Police Pharmacy was obtained and reviewed,” Flaherty stated in court documents. “The surveillance shows the suspect throwing an object at the window and is timestamped at 02:03. The suspect appears to be a young male with unique shoes on.”

“The suspect covered his face with a mask and also wore gloves. The suspect had on light colored pants, a red or maroon in color beanie, unique blue possible high-top shoes and was carrying a drawstring bag,” Flaherty added.

According to court documents, LBPD Officer Jeff Cutting reviewed the video and identified the man as Jacob M. E. Stapleton, 28.

“Officer Cutting noted that he recognized Stapleton’s blue boots and that his clothes match the clothing Stapleton was wearing when he was arrested on [April 4] on a different charge,” Flaherty stated. “A photo of the body camera footage from the [previous] arrest that shows Stapleton’s clothing will be attached to the report.”

Officer Anthony Natsiopoulos located Stapleton on April 6 at approximately 9:32 p.m. near 5th Street SE and Oregon Avenue and stopped him. He was immediately placed into handcuffs and read his Miranda Rights. Flaherty arrived a short time later.

“Stapleton started to complain about his stomach hurting,” Flaherty stated. “Officer Natsiopoulos searched Stapleton before placing him into the back of his patrol vehicle. Stapleton was in possession of a Geek Bar vape. The vape matched the brand of vape stolen from Herb N Legend on May 1, 2025.”

“Stapleton also had a maroon/red beanie that matched the one worn by the suspect in the surveillance footage. Upon further search of Stapleton’s personal items, approximately 17 vapes were found to be in Stapleton’s possession. A few vapes were found inside a black plastic bag. A large amount of vapes were found in a black drawstring bag. The black drawstring bag matched the one seen in the surveillance footage being carried by the suspect,” Flaherty added.

Stapleton was subsequently transported to the Pacific County Jail and booked for second-degree burglary, second-degree malicious mischief, and third-degree theft. He appeared in Pacific County Superior Court on May 7, and Judge Donald J. Richter set his bail at $100,000.

Two weeks before his arrest, Stapleton pleaded guilty in a plea agreement in superior court on April 25 to first-degree vehicle prowling and received a 19-day sentence. In that incident, he was arrested by the police department for breaking into a motorhome and trashing it.