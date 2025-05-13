Surf-fin U.S.A.: Top team lands 31 pounds of surf perch Published 11:28 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

1 of 3

LONG BEACH — They came from all over Oregon and Washington, eager to cast their clam necks or synthetic worm into sudsy Long Beach surf in search of a feisty, football-sized fish — and an opportunity to net a cash prize.

The 22nd-annual Surf Perch Derby, sponsored by the Peninsula Lions Club, drew 84 participants Saturday, May 10, organizers said.

Fishermen land dozens of perch, thousands in prizes

Among the dozens of participants were nearly 20 three-person teams, including one winning trio that caught an astonishing 31 pounds combined of perch to win first place and a $300 cash prize.

Bob Knapik reeled in 15 pounds of perch to win first overall in the individual event. Jorge Ramirez — one of the three in the first-place team trio — caught the biggest perch overall, a chunky slab that hit the scale at 2 pounds and 8 ounces.

Cash prizes were awarded to the top three total weight caught for three-person teams and individual fishermen.

After the fishing was complete, contestants assembled at the Bolstad Pavilion for the final weigh-in and raffle, with several winners leaving with fishing gear to multi-night stays at local hotels.

“It’s just really fun,” said fisherman Nick Calais, of Vancouver, after unloading his cooler of perch totaling nearly nine pounds, just missing out on a top-three finish.

“I’ll be back again next year.”

The tournament has proven to be a ‘consistent’ winner each year, said Peninsula Lions Club president Debbie Nansell, adding that 85 contestants participated last year.

2025 Surf Perch Derby winners

Individual:

1st: Bob Knapik (15 pounds) $200 cash prize

2nd: Matthew Huynh (12 pounds 12 ounces) $100 cash prize

3rd: Henry Jensen (11 pounds 5 ounces) $50 cash prize

3-person team:

1st: Jorge Ramirez, Shawn Teisen, Zack Ental (31 pounds 4 ounce total) $300 cash prize

2nd: Arnel Diga, Joel Perez, Neil Livingstone (17 pounds 4 ounces total) $150 cash prize

3rd: Stephanie O’Dell, Chris Starkey, Barbara Starkey (4 pounds 11 ounces total) $105 cash prize

Heaviest fish: Jorge Ramirez (2 pounds 8 ounces) $50 cash prize.