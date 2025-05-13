Sports Roundup — Comet softball, baseball secure district championships: IHS boys win 1st district game Published 11:47 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Ilwaco baseball

The Ilwaco baseball team opened district play in dramatic fashion, nipping Toutle Lake 3-2 on Saturday, May 13, at Tinker Field in Long Beach. The Fishermen trailed much of the game, but took advantage when it counted.

Ilwaco tallied all three runs in the six inning, led by junior Dylan Pelas, who delivered a game-high two hits and two RBIs, including a base-clearing two-RBI double. Pelas (11) was also priceless on the mound for the Fishermen, throwing six innings while only allowing six hits and two runs with four strikeouts. Ilwaco freshman Haddox Hazen (9) pitched the final inning in relief, allowing zero hits and zero runs with two strikeouts.

The #1-seed Fishermen (16-3), fresh off capturing the Pacific League championship last week, advance to face #2-seed Napavine on May 13, with the winner securing a berth in the upcoming state tournament. The loser will still have an opportunity to advance in the double-elimination tournament.

The Fishermen (16-3) are currently ranked #8 in the latest WIAA state baseball rankings among 48 2B teams in the state.

Up next: Ilwaco (16-3) will face #2-seed Napavine in the district tournament (15-5) on May 13.

Naselle baseball

The Naselle baseball team suffered a 16-6 non-league loss in Ilwaco last week, the first defeat for a Comet team that had gathered seven straight wins, bringing the team to 9-4 overall as the head into their final regular-season games of the season.

The Comets (9-4) moved up one spot to #4 in the latest WIAA state baseball rankings among 39 1B teams in the state.

Up next: Naselle (9-4) will close out their regular season with two home games, against Toutle Lake on May 5 and Wahkiakum on May 8.

Naselle softball

The Naselle softball team captured the 1B Coastal League championship last week after beating Ocosta 19-11 to close out the regular season. The Comets (10-4) subsequently earned a #1-seed in the upcoming 1B tournament, with their first game slated for May 15 in Naselle, against the winner of Taholah/Oakville.

In the final league game on Friday, May 9, the Comets (1-4) racked up 19 hits, including four hits each from Avrey Ford (1), Brooke Davis (17) and Erika Kragerud (9), who drove in a team-high four RBIs as Naselle exploded for 10 runs in the second inning.

Naselle winning pitcher Emma Normand (4) pitched seven innings, allowing 10 runs on 11 hits, with eight strikeouts and 12 walks.

Naselle is currently ranked #12 in the latest WIAA state softball rankings among 29 1B teams across the state.

Up next: Naselle (10-1) will host the winner of Taholah/Oakville in a loser-out district tournament matchup on May 15.

Ilwaco softball

The Ilwaco softball team closed out their regular season by splitting their final non-league games last week, including a 16-1 home regular-season finale win over Wahkiakum and a 13-6 loss away at Hoquaim, bringing the Lady Fishermen to 8-7-1 overall as they prepare for district play, starting on Monday, May 12.

Ilwaco finished third in league play, going 4-6 overall.

Ilwaco dropped one spot to #21 in the latest WIAA state softball rankings among 47 2B teams across the state.

Through 14 games, Ilwaco senior Megan Dille (14) leads the team on offense, with a team-highs in batting average (.545), hits (18) and RBIs (16), followed by Jayden Patana (5) with a (.406) batting average this season and Emma Frame (.375).

Up next: Ilwaco (8-7-1) will begin district play in a loser-out game on Monday, May 12.

Raymond/South Bend Softball

The Raymond/South Bend softball team lost two of their three final regular-season games last week, including being swept by Pe Ell/Willapa Valley and beating Hoquiam, bringing the Ravens to 13-4 overall on the season.

Raymond/South Bend fell seven spots to #11 in the latest WIAA state softball rankings among 47 2B teams across the state this week.

Up next: Raymond/South Bend (13-4) will begin district play, with seeding and matchup TBA.

Pe Ell/Willapa Valley softball

The Pe Ell/Willapa Valley softball team secured the 2B Pacific League championship after winning their final three regular-season games by a 40-0 margin, completing a perfect 10-0 mark in league play as they head into districts this week.

The Titans (16-4) earned a first-round bye for the 2B district 4 tournament (beginning on Monday, May 12) and will await the winner on May 14.

Pe Ell/Willapa Valley (16-4) dropped two spots to #11 in the latest WIAA state softball rankings among 47 2B teams across the state.

Up next: Pe Ell/Willapa Valley (16-4) earned a first-round bye for the 2B district 4 tournament (beginning on Monday, May 12) and will await the winner on May 1

Raymond/South Bend soccer

The Raymond/South Bend soccer team continued their remarkable season with a 4-1 win over La Center in the opening round of 1A district tournament last week.

The Ravens (16-0-1) move onto the quarterfinal round, where they will face Seton Catholic on May 13, in South Bend. The winner will earn a birth in the upcoming state tournament.

Raymond/South Bend rose three spots to #3 among 72 1A soccer teams across the state in the latest rankings.

Up next: Raymond/South Bend (16-0-1) will next face Seton Catholic on May 13, in South Bend.

Ilwaco track and field

CLATSKANIE — Ilwaco’s track athletes were back on the road Thursday for a regional meet against Oregon teams.

Freshman Elsa Linquist won the 1500 meters and took second in the 800m. Senior Mya Cunningham was third in the 300m hurdles.

The boys’ successes were led by senior Wade Smith. He was second in the 110m hurdles, second in the pole vault and third in the long jump with a PR of 18.6.

Senior Sammy Lloyd was second in the 3000m with freshman Devin Day fourth. In the 300m hurdles, senior Carter Humphreys placed second with freshman teammate Erik Ortez in third. Freshman Brexten Weidner was third in the triple jump with a PR of 35.10.

Naselle track and field

CENTRALIA — Naselle traveled to a crowded freshman invitational track meet at Centralia Saturday with the Comet girls placing second among 18 participating schools.

June Miller was on fire. She won the 100 meters in 13.02, a personal record, the 200m in 27.53 and the 400m in 1:03.65. She also won the high jump, improving her PR to 5.5, with Halle Miller second with 4.8.

Halle Miller placed second in the 100m hurdles in a PR of 16.77. She was also second in the 300m hurdles in 52.81. Her sixth-place finish in the 100m was a PR of 13.81. Klara Davis placed fourth in the shot put with a PR of 26.8 and fourth in the discus with 67.25

For the boys, Gus Burkhalter won the long jump with 18.7 and the triple jump with a PR of 40:10.75.

Jerritt Wyatt placed fourth in shot put with a PR of 35.3.5. He was sixth in javelin — with 70 athletes recording distances — setting a PR of 112.1.

Raymond/South Bend baseball

The Raymond/South Bend baseball is battling to keep their season alive, splitting their district tournament games last week with a loser-out matchup looming on May 13.

The #4-seed Ravens (7-12), who finished fifth in league play, opened districts with a 4-1 win over #5-seed Mossyrock then fell 10-0 to #1-seed Adna, setting RSB to a loser-out matchup against Pe Ell/Willapa Valley on May 13 at Adna High School.

Up next: Raymond/South Bend (7-12) will face #2-seed against Pe Ell/Willapa Valley in a loser-out matchup on May 13 at Adna High School.

Ilwaco soccer

The Ilwaco boys soccer team capped their season with a 2-0 win over Chief Leschi last week. The Fishermen (1-14) will lose six seniors to graduation, including Codey Brown, Alex Espejo Valencia, Judah Frank, Cristofer Diaz, Keven Perex and Wyse Mulinix.