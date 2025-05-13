One-of-a-kind floats auctioned for Peace of Mind Published 11:11 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

1 of 1

A final display planned May 17

There were approving smiles Saturday when Michael Swanson and Karen Freeze of Ocean Park reviewed the colorful array of “repurposed” fishing floats.

They had been decorated by artists and were on show at the Old Train Depot in downtown Long Beach to raise money for Peace of Mind Pacific County.

The group’s volunteers work year-round on mental health advocacy and awareness, hosting support groups and public programs. Details are available online at http://www.pompc.org or at Facebook.com/peaceofmindpacificcounty.

The couple came from the Portland area about five years ago. “We moved here because people here have a sense of community,” Freeze said.

The floats were produced by local artists, including Long Beach Mayor Sue Svendsen and students in art programs at the Dylan Jude Harrell Community Center. They will be on display one final time May 17 at the start of the 10 a.m. Wellness Walk at the Bolstad Avenue Beach Approach. Peace of Mind’s community partners will staff tables offering details of mental health services and free support groups on the Long Beach Peninsula.

Freeze said the mission of Peace of Mind is crucial. “It is important that we invite everyone to walk the path of mental wellness and good brain health,” she said.

Bidders can log on to https://Auctria.Events/HopeFloats4. The online auction ends 10 p.m. May 19.