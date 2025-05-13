Nurses station, pharmacy expansion get underway at OBH Published 12:06 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

ILWACO — Ocean Beach Health will “break ground” this week on the second of four major capital facilities bond-funded projects — the expansion and modernization of the nurses station and hospital pharmacy at Ocean Beach Hospital.

Funded in part by a grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust and support from South Pacific County residents through the capital facilities bond, this project will advance patient care, enhance staff workflow, and modernize vital hospital infrastructure.

Developed with direct input from Ocean Beach Health’s nursing staff, among other things the expansion is meant to improve patient care and communication, support better inpatient and outpatient flow and create a semi-private office for the charge nurse.

“This expansion is all about improving patient care, strengthening our staff support systems, and building for the future,” said OBH CEO Merry-Ann Keane. “We are doing our best to make certain patients are as comfortable as possible throughout the construction process.”

Brenda Sharkey, MSN, chief Nursing Officer at Ocean Beach Health, added, “Our nurses have been closely involved in planning the design of the new space. This project directly reflects their feedback and will allow us to continue providing exceptional care in an environment that supports both patients and staff. We are grateful to our community for making this investment in healthcare possible.”

Construction will occur in phases to minimize impacts, with only three patient rooms offline at any given time. Bed availability will vary slightly throughout the project. Noise-reducing headphones and earplugs will be available to any patient who requests them.

Infection prevention remains a top priority. During construction, sealed floor-to-ceiling plastic sheeting, HEPA filtration systems, and sticky mats at entrances and exits will be used to protect patient care areas. The Infection Control Risk Assessment (ICRA) plan has been reviewed and approved by Ocean Beach Health’s Infection Prevention Specialist.

While the pharmacy will remain within acute care, it will be moved to a different section to make room for the expanded nursing station. Over time, as pharmacy formularies have grown, the pharmacy was forced to expand into non-adjacent spaces. The expansion will support pharmacy operations with a modernized space, while improving efficiency and allowing for expanded pharmacy services.

New flooring, solid-surface countertops, and fresh paint will complete the modernized look and feel of the nursing station and pharmacy.

INLINE Construction, based in Battle Ground, Washington, was awarded the bid through a competitive bidding and vetting process. INLINE, known for its expertise in healthcare construction, is also managing the laboratory expansion project at Ocean Beach Hospital, which is occurring simultaneously.

“The nurses station and pharmacy expansion marks another important milestone in Ocean Beach Health’s multi-phase plan to enhance local healthcare services,” said Keane.