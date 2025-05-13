Loyalty Days parade results announced Published 11:16 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

The Chimacum High School band had a long trip to participate in the Long Beach Loyalty Days parade. But the student musicians earned the sweepstakes trophy for best in parade, as well as winning the best band division for 1B schools.

Peninsula Moose Lodge No. 2362 won the Founders Award.

Here are the winners in each category:

High School bands: 1A, Tenino; 1B Chimicum; 2A, North Mason; 2B, Toutle Lake; 3A, Mountain View; 4A, Camas.

Middle School bands: Washington, Liberty; Oregon, Stoller.

Clowns: Afifi Shriners.

Novelty vehicle: 40 et 8 Joytrain.

Senior Drill Team: North Queens.

Senior flag/dance team: North Thurston.

Car Club: Beach Barons.

Equestrian: Ancestry Friesians.

Royalty Court: Astoria Regatta.

Junior flag team: Hockinson Middle School.

Pooper scooper: Tacoma Lariettes.

Military Color Guard: VFW Post 3721, Long Beach.

First responder/military vehicle: Long Beach Volunteer Fire Dept.

Novelty/Commercial Float: Peninsula Moose.

Walking group: Girls Scout Troop 40658.

Special performance awards: Tenino Motorcycle Drill team, Bruce Mihalek and Jason Sheaux.