Long Beach Police Blotter Published 1:29 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

April 28 — Caller wants to get the case number for her stolen phone from last year around this time. She stated her bitcoin account was on that phone and had, what the officer believes she said, 1.75 million. She was provided with her log number.

Caller stated that today, at approximately 1:20 p.m., he was driving down by the port by the crab pot Christmas three. He said that again the subject was in his red truck. This time the subject leaned out the window and was flipping him off, and was also swerving into his lane. The officer again advised him to seek an anti-harassment order. He said that he would come in for the two logs and go to court to get the order.

April 29 — There was a report of a possible burglary in progress. The property owner observed two people on camera checking doors, described as a male and female, one with a hoodie. The caller said they had just left, walking to Chinook, before the officers got there. Some of the doors were unsecured, and the owner was going to be down later to check the property. An officer found the two suspects at the entrance to Stringtown. They were David W. Hutchinson and a female subject. Hutchinson had four misdemeanor warrants that were confirmed, and he was booked. The female had a misdemeanor warrant out of Clark County that they were unable to confirm on. Clark County did say that if an officer was willing to drive her to Clark County, they would take her. The officer said if he dealt with her anytime soon, she would go. She left walking towards Astoria.

An officer was advised that Gregory Dunham was trespassing on the property again. Dunham was booked on a criminal trespassing warrrant and transported to jail. Additional charges will be added for April 29.

April 30 — An Ilwaco city crew member reported a camper and a blue Trailblazer that were illegally parked. An officer arrived and ran the plates, and came back with a stolen vehicle hit on the trailer, which had an Oregon plate. Two officers approached the vehicle and camper, and both were found unoccupied. There were multiple tools, chainsaws and miscellaneous items inside the vehicle, and photographs of the items were taken during an inventory before towing it. A woman arrived on the scene and advised the officers that her boyfriend, Jason A. Cook, has been driving the Trailblazer, and she was concerned about him. Cook arrived on scene sometime later. He was interviewed by an officer and subsequently arrested and transported to jail for possession of a stolen vehicle.

There were multiple reports of the boardwalk near Bolstad being on fire. Two officers responded, and contacted a male who said he had seen someone smoking a cigarette at the benches on the boardwalk. He said he was one of the people who called 911. The officers went out to the boardwalk, where a portion was on fire, as well as approximately 100 square feet of the dunes were on fire. The Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department showed up shortly after, and were able to extinguish it. The officers did not observe anything that looked like the fire was started intentionally. LBVFD said they were going to be back out in the morning to re-inspect everything. An officer also made contact with another subject in the area of Sid Snyder, but they declined to give their name.

May 1 — As an officer was driving by, he saw John W. Phillips outside washing his truck. The officer asked if he would come down to the station for an interview. He at first denied starting the fire, but then finally admitted to using a Bic lighter to start it. After being Mirandized he gave a full written confession. He was booked for second-degree arson, and transported to jail.

Caller reported he was going for his normal walk, and noticed someone broke the window at Herb N Legend. An officer responded and asked for another officer to come back out and assist him with clearing the building. It appears as though someone broke the window with a rock and reached in and grabbed some vapes. An officer collected the rock and logged it into an evidence locker. The officer attempted to contact the owner, but was unsuccessful. Both officers secured the shop as well as they could with evidence tape. One of the officers went to the Supermart to ask for their camera video, and the employee said the dayshift manager would need to get it. There is a camera inside the hall, with a wire that runs into the pharmacy. Another officer has the owner’s phone number and might be able to assist in getting the camera footage when she comes on duty.

Caller reported the passenger side tires of his 2024 GMC pickup truck were slashed sometime between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. The caller has no surveillance cameras.

A male came in to report a concrete statue of a dog was stolen off of his front porch sometime between December and yesterday. He brought in a large photograph in a frame, showing the statue that was stolen. He advised he was going to get a gun and shoot anyone that comes onto his property. An officer advised him that was not a lawful thing to do, and he said he did not care, because he is 80 years old and doesn’t care if he spends the rest of his life in prison. He went on to say that the officers do not do their jobs because he was robbed two times, and the police still haven’t got his wife’s jewelry back to him. He left very angry, and still adamant he will get a gun and will shoot anyone who comes onto his property. A second officer also spoke with him and told him not to shoot anyone that just comes onto his property.

May 2 — Caller stated there was a male subject yelling and twirling around in the street. He was last seen wearing black coat/hoodie and blue jeans, and he was bald. An officer contacted him at Fifth Street S.W. and Ocean Beach Boulevard with another subject. The subject stated he was having DTs, but denied needing medical attention or to speak with Crisis Support. Someone brought food, and the officer advised them both to stay out of trouble, then cleared.

There was a report of a two-car hit and run collision. The officer was told the suspect vehicle went two blocks and stopped. The officer arrived, and was then told that the driver took off walking. He eventually learned that the suspect driver was Skyla D. Ervin. She ran the stop sign, and collided with a vehicle proceeding through the intersection. Ervin then backed up, and then proceeded to the Long Beach Elementary School, where she picked up her child and then left her car, because it became inoperable. She then walked home with her child. She did not make contact with the other driver. Her boyfriend called in, stating that she was there, and her wrist hurt. An officer responded, and she admitted to drinking earlier in the day. The officers checked to see if any troopers were available, and they were not. She was given a portable breath test, and she blew a .122. She was placed under arrest for first-degree negligent driving and hit and run (unattended). She said she had a DUI approximately five years ago. The officer had her medically cleared at the hospital, and she was booked on those two charges into the Pacific County Jail.

May 4 — Female reported that she set her purse down and then noticed it was missing. She said she had various medications, bank cards, her Social Security card and other items in it. It is a brown backpack-style Coach bag.

There was a report of a 12-year-old male who was yelling and screaming, and then began hitting his mother and the vehicle. His mother was attempting to transport her son to Ocean Beach Hospital to get mental health help, when he stated he was going to kill her, and tried to put his hands around her neck from the back seat of the vehicle. She got out of the vehicle, and he followed her and started to punch her. While attempting to put him back in the vehicle, he punched her in the face and head multiple times, which she confirmed caused pain at the time. Initially he was detained as he threatened to punch the officer, and was still banging on the windows of the vehicle. After speaking with the mother and grandmother, the officer transported him OBH on an Involuntary Treatment Act to attempt to get a mental health evaluation done, as that is what the mother wanted to happen. Eventually the decision was made that this was a behavioral issue, and not a mental breakdown, and they needed to go a different route. It was eventually agreed to press charges against him. After contacting Junction City, they advised they didn’t exactly have a room at the time for him because of his age, and him having to just be picked back up in the morning to go back to South Bend for court. The officer also could not get hold of anyone else with the Pacific County Juvenile Court system. The decision was made to file a report with the courts and have him go to his court date and face his consequences there. His mother agreed to this decision, and would contact Juvenile Courts tomorrow afternoon to find out when his court date would be. The online docket states May 8. A full report will be done, as well being filed with the court.