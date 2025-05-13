Letters to the Editor: May 14, 2025 Published 11:54 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

John Oakes will be a great port commissioner

It is my pleasure to announce that John Oakes of Long Beach has filed for the position of Port of Peninsula District #1 commissioner. He has my full support in this endeavor, and I am honored to have been asked to make the announcement.

As a resident of the Port of Peninsula District #1, John has watched as the trouble plaguing the port’s governance and management became apparent over the last several years. When the opportunity to run against incumbent commissioner Bill Derion arose, he knew the time had come to help change the rocky course the port has been on to a positive course for the future.

The port needs a strong board that works within the WA Port District Act; a board that seeks input from: oyster growers, fisheries, gill netters, commercial tenants, those using port services, recreational users, the community and the Willapa Bay Interpretive Center. It needs a board that has a clear vision of the future and one that can communicate and oversee that vision to port operations. It needs a board that will ensure competent fiscal management and will work to avoid litigation rather than prolong it. I believe electing John to the board of commissioners will achieve these goals.

As a long time resident of Long Beach, a 45-year span as a commercial fisherman and a person known in his community to possess integrity, knowledge, clear thinking and respect for others and the law, I urge you to stand with me in support of John Oakes’ candidacy for Port of Peninsula District #1 commissioner.

BONNIE LOU COZBY

Ocean Park

Community comes together for IHS seniors

As we embark on sending our Ilwaco High School seniors off into the wide world, the Senior Class Parent Group would like to take this opportunity to thank the local businesses and community members who so generously donated to the kids’ Safe & Sober Graduation Party.

Without each of you we would not have been able to give our kids such an amazing congratulatory trip. Your contributions are a testament to the love and excitement we share for these young adults as they move on to life’s next chapter. We appreciate the support so very much — you put the UNITY in COMMUNITY:

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 13, Ed & Katie Ketel, Napa Auto Parts, Long Beach Fitness Inc, The Hazen Family, Ilwaco Cider Company, The Lessnau Family, Nancy Tynkila, Steve and Lynette Lee, Ocean Crest, Columbia Memorial Hospital, The Lost Roo, Chicos, Peninsula Pharmacy, Sportsmen’s Cannery, Guy Glenn, Cann Lawyers, Pacific Real Estate, El Compadre, Long Beach Elks, Oman & Son, Dr. Roof, State Farm Don Parsons, Doc’s Tavern, Drop Anchor, A+ Designs and Consulting, Scoopers, Goose Point Oysters, Ford Electric, Ruth Sheldon, Beach Time Landscape, Long Beach Peninsula Fitness LLC, Diamond Espresso, Beach Baron’s Car Club, Chinook Marine, Bloomer Estates Vacation Rentals, The Nichols Family, Ford Electric, Jolly Roger, Wirkkala Construction, Funland, The Sandbar, Realty One Group Pacifica, Farmers Insurance, Jack’s Country Store, Peninsula Heating and Cooling, Surfside Golf Course, Buoy 10 Espresso, Lighthouse Properties, DPR Builders, Peninsula Lions, Moose Lodge, Doug Knutzen, Neptune Theater, Lum’s and Boondocks Vintage.

KATIE CUNNINGHAM

Ilwaco