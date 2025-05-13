Ilwaco boys win home meet by a whisker; Comet girls surpass four rivals Published 1:37 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

ILWACO — Ilwaco and Naselle track teams went head to head at the IHS stadium last Tuesday, with just two points separating boys’ teams. Bragging rights went to the Fisherman.

The girls’ meet was won by Naselle, ahead of Raymond-South Bend and Wahkiakum. Willapa Valley also participated.

Girls

Familiar names racked up points for the Comet girls. Freshman Halle Miller won the 100 meters hurdles in a personal record time of 17.67 and the 300m hurdles in 51.38; sophomore teammate Sophia Colombo ran second in both races. Freshman June Miller won the 200m in 28.71 and the 400m in 1:04.83. She won the high jump, clearing 5.2, with Halle Miller third.

Another freshman, Karsen Green, won the pole vault with 7.6, matching her April best, and won the long jump with 14.1, a PR. She was second in the 3200m with a PR of 15:13.15.

Colombo also vaulted 7.6 for a PR and second place with sophomore Shaylee Suomela third and senior MyLinh Schell fourth. Suomela was second in the 800m with a PR of 2:58.00.

Comet junior Mylee Dunagan won the 100m in 14.20 with Colombo third with a PR of 14.76. Dunagan won the triple jump with Green third, setting a PR with 31.4.

Dunagan was also second in the javelin with 96 feet. Eighth-grader Mercy Schell placed third with a PR of 83.11

Freshman Klara Davis set two PRs. She was second in the shot put with 25:11.5 and third in the discus with 78.2. Junior Jessica Underhill improved her PR in the 3200m, with

18:16.68

The 1600m and 3200m were run as joint boys and girls races. Ilwaco freshman Elsa Linquist was the first girl finisher in the 1600m in 5:46.06 and the 3200m in 12:54.33, improving her PR in both. Also for IHS girls, senior Valerie Salvador was fourth in the 400m and sophomore Joy Bickle placed fourth in the shot put.

Boys

Ilwaco’s team success was led by senior Wade Smith, who won the 200m with a PR of 24.51 with freshman teammate Michael Wright second.

Smith won the pole vault with 11.6 ahead of Naselle’s Bo Dunagan, who cleared 10.6, and another NHS sophomore, Reilly Browning, at 8.6. All three were PRs. Freshman Connor Ryden won the 400m with a PR of 56.45 ahead of NHS freshman Gus Burkhalter with a PR of 57.18 and Comet sophomore Bo Dunagan. Burkhalter won the triple jump with a spectacular PR leap of 40.2 with sophomore teammate Andy Rosas tied for third. Burkhalter also won the long jump with 18.6 with IHS freshman Brexten Weidner in second with 18.1. And Burkhalter placed third in the 100m with a PR of 12.10, again ahead of Weidner.

Naselle’s Caesar Garcia placed second in the 800m with a PR of 2:27.99; Ilwaco’s Devin Day was fourth. Garcia was second in the 1600m and 3200m, ahead of IHS senior Sammy Lloyd whose 3200m time was a PR of 12:35.35; Lloyd was fourth in the 1600m. Ilwaco senior Carter Humphreys was second in the 300m hurdles with freshman teammate Erik Ortiz fourth with a PR of 51.86. Humphreys was third in the high jump, clearing 5.0, with freshman teammate Cohen Rowe tied for fourth. IHS senior Skyler Saltzman was second in the discus with 113.8 with Naselle freshman Larry Malchow third with a PR of 101.4.

In javelin, Ilwaco senior Caleb Brundage placed third with 118.8 and Naselle’s Bo Dunagan was fourth with a PR of 108.4. NHS freshman Jerritt Wyatt was third in the shot put with a PR of 35.1.

Up next: Next for Ilwaco is a league meet at Raymond May 16.