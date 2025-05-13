Dispatch Reports Published 1:31 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Long Beach Police Department

April 27 — Caller said their neighbors are being very loud, and this isn’t the first time. She has to get up early, and would like someone to check it out. It sounds like they were clapping, cheering, and now wrestling. The caller would like to stay anonymous.

Mental subject: Subject is texting 911 multiple times about threats, the governor, and many other things.

Caller made threats to come back and mess everyone up. A staff member asked “is that a threat?” He said “that is not a threat, it is a promise.”

A subject is sleeping in the parking lot in a smashed-up beige vehicle. They have been asked to leave, but are refusing.

April 28 — Caller said they have a person/persons staying in a room. They are not supposed to be there. All of the guests have been accounted for. The caller said the cleaners went through and found property in the room. The subjects never paid to stay longer, and never went to the office.

Caller said her ex-husband broke a no contact order. He sent her emails with a bunch of different court documents. He sent the email yesterday. She said she gave him a certain email for these documents to be sent to, and the subject sent them to a non-listed email in the middle of the night.

Caller said someone attempted to run him off the road. The subject is driving a green Dodge Dakota with a lumber rack. The caller said this is not the first time the subject has attempted to run him off the road, and he would like contact from an officer.

April 29 — Caller reported that a kid with a white hooded sweatshirt, and a dog, is trying to get into a shop on the caller’s property. He has been there for the past 10 or 15 minutes standing around. A few minutes later the caller had him on camera walking away from the property.

911 Hangup: No one was there. On call back, Dispatch spoke to someone at the elementary school who is checking the building to make sure there is no emergency. Dispatch offered information to the principal for the children about 911 calls.

April 30 — Domestic violence: Caller said she needed an ambulance. Dispatch can hear a guy in the background asking why she needs an ambulance, and the caller said she didn’t know. He told her she needed to leave the house. Every time Dispatch asked her a question, she would tell me she didn’t know. She said the guy threatened to hurt her, and it has gotten violent.

Sex offense: Caller said she is with her friend, who wants to make a report for an attempted sexual assault that happened last night. Closed the call, as the subject needs to sober up before coming to the station.

A camper with a blue Blazer is parked illegally, and the tags are expired.

Someone is kicking in doors. The caller thinks they are looking for someone, and thinks she is in danger. She thinks there are two people involved.

May 1 — Caller said he was going for a walk, and noticed someone had broken a window at the store next to the pharmacy. The caller is still at the location.

Caller received an email regarding threats to the governor from someone in Ilwaco. They weren’t making threats, but talking about threatening things.

A female has been screaming for hours. There’s a white pickup in front. The caller does not know what’s going on or who she is, but would like a welfare check on her. The caller also requests a phone call.

May 2 — Caller is trying to take their son to school, but there is a balding male walking towards the go-karts wearing black coat with a hoodie and light blue jeans, yelling and twirling around.

Caller keeps hearing strange noises from the attic. It sounds like someone is walking, and then something fell and it shook the windows and door. The caller noticed a chair under an access to the attic, and wants an officer to check it out.

Caller said a black Subaru Accent was passing people and swerving aggressively, headed south bound. The caller advised she pulled over, but is leaving for work.

Caller reported a hit and run. A 2004 Chevy pickup was hit by a dark gray car. The caller thinks that car is parked a couple of blocks away now, with a male driver. The caller does not think anyone else is injured.

Parking problem: Caller said lots of vehicles are parked on the main road, causing blind spots. There have almost been a couple of accidents now.

May 3 — Medical emergency: Caller’s husband needs transport to a hospital. He is in a lot of pain.

Caller said his neighbors are antagonizing him about being Native American, and calling him insane, when he isn’t insane. He said he wants us to knock on their door and tell them to stop talking to him.

Text-to-911: “For the record right now, I’m telling the neighbors cease and desist.” 911: “Your concerns have been passed along.”

Caller said that yesterday morning a homeless person left their belongings behind the building, and the belongings have been placed into a garbage bag.

Violation of court order: Caller picked up her child at 10 a.m., and she left her with a friend. The child went to the parade in Ilwaco, and her ex-boyfriend pulled up behind them in the parking lot in his grey and black Charger.

Female said “she needs to be a savior from her child.” Her husband has an “ex baby mama” over there, and advised the cops have been here multiple times. Then the caller disconnected, and wouldn’t answer questions.

Welfare check: Caller hasn’t spoken to their mother since five days ago. The mom’s husband answered the phone once, and told the caller their mom was sleeping. The last time this happened the mom had a stroke.

Caller said someone is trying to antagonize him over a medication change. He knows the guy from high school, and he is now his neighbor.

Caller said his ex-girfriend is screaming at him through the wall or the speaker, he isn’t sure. He says she is in an apartment, and would like an officer to go knock on their door and tell them to stop.

Pacific County Sheriff’s Office

April 27 — Caller said there are people on the roof. He has an audio recording on his phone, and they are having sex on the roof. He doesn’t know who it is, or what they look like. The caller does not want contact, he just wants someone to check the property.

Caller said yesterday he was talked to by an officer, asking if they had seen a woman walking around screaming. The caller said he had a lady ring their back doorbell, and left about 5 minutes ago. She had red hair, a black puffy jacket, skinny dark denim jeans. She was asking the caller about people who might live there.

Caller said there is a lady who continues to drive up their driveway. The lady told the caller she is looking for her sister, and the caller told her that the sister isn’t there. It’s a silver Subaru. The caller doesn’t think she is casing the place, the caller thinks she is confused, and maybe it’s something mental. The caller does not want her in the driveway.

A neighbor informed the caller there were homeless people in the driveway in an old motor home. There is a chain that blocks the driveway, and they are parked against the chain.

Intoxicated person: There is male inside the store refusing to leave. He wants to buy alcohol, but the caller is not comfortable selling it to him. The subject is using profanity and arguing

with customers. The caller didn’t see any weapons. The subject is not being violent. He has olive skin and long curly dark hair, last seen wearing a hospital mask, a blue zip-up hoody, and dark brown/red sweat pants. He is now leaving in black Santa Cruz truck.

A female is sitting under a pine tree at the edge of the yard, all kinds of nervous. She has dark hair and is wearing a black jacket, and looks like she’s on something. She asked the caller if she could sit there, and he couldn’t give her an answer. He’d never seen her before.

Caller reported shots fired in the area. It sounds like target practice. Another caller advised he can also hear shots fired, possibly from the woods area.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: There was a two-vehicle accident. The caller was heading south, and the car in front was doing a U turn. The caller was in a white 2022 Toyota Tacoma and the other driver was in a white Nissan Versa. The accident was non-blocking, non-injury.

Caller reported that someone is posting on social media about him and his career. He met them on a dating app, and has the number and name for this person. He’s also getting text messages.

Traffic hazard: A white truck is passing erratically, and almost hit a vehicle.

A subject is at the caller’s daughter’s house, and she has not been there for about a month. Someone has kicked the back door in, and trashed the place. The caller called back to ask if an officer was coming out.

Sex offense: Caller wants to report that his son is saying his mom’s boyfriend touched his privates. This happened at the boyfriend’s house, and that is where the ex is living. The caller is unsure of the address. Dispatch was able to find a past address.

Caller said that the kids are “stoned” in a green ranch-style house. The stepdad isn’t involved in any of this. Dispatch asked the caller why the stepdad wasn’t calling, and the caller said he has a back problem.

Some car pulled up and people went into a fifth wheel, and now the caller is hearing voices. The caller thinks it could be a drug deal going down, as very loud alarms are going off and dogs are barking.

Caller can hear people outside talking, but doesn’t know who they are. The caller can’t see them, but knows they are there. The caller was contacted, and advised that the subjects had left. They were on tortureware.

Caller stated she is lost in the woods in Raymond in a Kia Soul, and gave her coordinates. She went driving in the woods, and is now on a logging road. She can see logging equipment.

April 28 — Caller said he has been hearing weird noises outside for about an hour. It sounds like someone is rummaging around in one of his out-buildings. He hasn’t seen anything, but can hear it. The caller would like it to get checked out.

Caller said his son broke into the house, and is high on meth. A female got on the line and said a male came into the house, and is high and belligerent, and has a history of physically harming her. She said she woke up the father-in-law because the son was at the house, and she didn’t want to let him in.

Caller said her ex-fiance threatened to kill her, and she believes he is on his way. “I know what you’re doing. I am coming right now, and am going to kill you,” he said.

Vagrancy: Caller reported that just west of his property there’s an about 30-foot RV alongside the road, a white BMW and a blue pickup. They’ve been parked there for about two weeks, and there are at least two people staying there.

Caller wants to report her husband for emotional abuse, and he is keeping their son captive. His family is emotionally abusing her and is racist towards her. The caller is reporting that her husband isn’t there for her. She received a text from her husband’s cousin calling her “Middle Eastern.”

A patient stated that someone is threatening his life. He stated there was a gunshot incident on the first, and his father is making threats on his life, and is filling out restraining order paperwork now, and he is frightened.

Sex offense: A female at the Sheriff’s Office in Long Beach wants to file a police report about an incident that happened a week ago. Her ex-husband sexually assaulted her.

Caller said her daughter pushed her, and she has asked her to leave. The daughter is just sitting in the living room. This happened about 15 minutes ago.

Caller reported that someone broke into his garage last night and stole his tools. The cameras were not working at the time, so there’s no footage and no suspects.

Missing person: Caller is reporting they lost their friend on the beach. They last saw him down on Beards Hollow on the rocks, fishing. The friend was last seen wearing knee-high boots, blue jeans and a camouflage hat. The caller has been driving up and down the beach attempting to locate him. The caller is in a Honda, stuck on the beach at Bolstad Beach.

The meter maid reported a car with no license, and thinks this is the vehicle that has been seen when someone was siphoning gas in the area. It’s a white and blue vehicle, with one male.

Mental subject: Caller reported someone is having a mental issue, breaking things and screaming. She is not a member at the RV park. She is throwing the contents of an RV out into the spaces, and she makes no sense when the caller talks to her. She keeps saying she just got out of jail.

Caller reported a motor home and two cars parked there. They have been camping for a while, and the caller is concerned more people might start coming there. He would like them to move along, and would like to be contacted.

Weapon offense: Caller said a subject was asked to move his trailer. A guy in a gray Toyota truck followed the caller, and he is still behind him, parked on the shoulder of the road. The male caller said that it’s freaking him out.

Caller got home, and the back window of the car was broken out. It is a 2009 Chevy Traverse. It happened sometime today, while it was parked in front of the residence. There’s nothing inside of the vehicle inside to indicate what broke the window out.

Disorderly conduct: Caller reported there are seven kids outside her house, wanting to fight her son.

April 29 — Caller said there are people living next door dealing drugs. There are a bunch of people living in the house, and campers are parked in the yard with people living in them. They just moved an RV onto the road in front of the house, and it has people living in it. The caller also said a lady from over there just pulled her pants down and defecated.

Caller said a patient was brought in yesterday for a sexual assault. They have evidence that needs to be collected.

Caller is calling for his grandma. A neighbor called him to let him know there were people on the property, and he could hear them last night. The neighbor said they had a trailer parked on the property behind the caller’s dad’s place.

Caller reported that the neighbors were screaming at each other. It’s an ongoing issue with them fighting.

911 Misdial: Male subject said, “oh sorry, dialed the wrong number,” and hung up.

A red Mazda was in an accident. The caller, who was not involved, said the vehicle left the roadway, and hit a fence.

Caller reported that a suspicious vehicle was driving through the complex while children were playing outside. It was a black F150 with a black canopy. The driver is an older male with grey hair.

Caller said some guy sold her a ring, and now he wants it back. This happened a couple of days ago. He has been calling and cussing.

Caller wants a phone call to make a report of the theft of a chainsaw and the burglary of a shed on their property.

Someone hit the caller’s truck window with a golf club. The caller’s wife is there. The caller said that no one is injured, but the dog jumped out of the car.

Caller found a hand gun on Saturday, out in the grass, near a shed. It is a 2-acre property. The caller has the gun at his house now. He thought he would have to drive it somewhere, and he would not be able to drive until today. He is a real estate agent, and found the gun while walking around the property with a buyer.

A shoplifter left and is walking down the street. She has bright red hair, and is wearing a black sweatshirt with a pink bear on it, and is carrying a white purse.

Caller reported a neighbor is trying to steal her vehicle. They just flew a drone over her house, and she thinks they have a key to her truck, because she said they had to have broken into the house. It’s unknown when this happened. She would like to talk to a deputy about this. She does not know the neighbor’s name.

April 30 — Social contact: Officer was out with a suspicious vehicle. She was parked in her vehicle, sleeping. She does not have a license, and was advised not to drive.

Welfare check: Caller is concerned for her fiance. He has a disabled daughter who can be violent.

There are two dogs in a fenced yard. Both dogs are Lab/pitbull mix, and one dog might be pregnant. The caller didn’t see any food or water,

Caller found tracks in his grass that go to an area that could be a hiding spot. The caller’s neighbor advised that yesterday, the Sheriff’s Office was looking for someone.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: Caller is following a white Ford pickup truck out of Chinook that is all over the road. The caller advised he already called WSP and was disconnected when transferred.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: A silver Honda accord or Civic is swerving all over the road, into oncoming traffic and towards the ditch at varying speeds, and blew a stop sign.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: Caller found a dead dolphin on the beach near Cranberry.

Caller said she picked up a dog in a wooded area. The dog was in the same place for 24 hours. The caller is worried that someone might be hurt or injured in the woods. The dog did go up to the caller when she called it. The Humane Society told the caller the dog could have been dumped.

There is broken glass in the caller’s carport, and paint on her back door.

Caller said there is an RV parked across the street from him, about 32 feet long. The caller said they have been asked to move it. It has been parked on the street for about three weeks.

A neighbor is being trespassed for their dog not staying on their property. The neighbor will not keep the dog out of the caller’s yard.

Transferred to Washington State Patrol: A blue Ford pickup with an extended cab is swerving and driving erratically, with fast speeds and lane changes.

Caller would like to talk to a deputy about her rights as a property owner and a tenant leaving garbage behind.

Traffic hazard: A big pile of trash spilled all over the roadway, and people have to swerve to go around it. The caller does not need to be contacted. The area was checked, and the garbage had been boxed up and was off the roadway.

Caller reported that the neighbor’s dog jumped on his son and his dog while on a walk. This is an ongoing issue. The caller has complained to the neighbor previously, and nothing was done.

Public nuisance: Caller said that the RV people are living in is parked next to the caller’s fence. They play their music very loud, and it has been an ongoing issue for about a year. An officer drove by twice. Music was playing in the home, but there were no laws broken. The officer did not make contact.

Missing Person: In Tokeland, going towards Westport, the caller met his roommate. He was right behind the caller, and now the caller cannot find him. The roommate has a stroke history. Near the cement barricades, the caller got down to the beach, and the roommate didn’t make it down there. He was wearing jeans with suspenders and adark shirt, and was wearing a hat.

Caller heard breaking and screaming, and witnessed a man and a woman parked in a blue Hummer talking about drugs. The woman left the scene and headed towards Willows Road.

May 1 — A male is slumped over in a maroon van at the beach approach bathrooms. Person reporting drove to the Long Beach Police Department to report.

Caller said there’s a history of a prowler at night, and wants a deputy to come by so the caller can show him footage and figure out who it is, then issue trespassing forms to whoever it is. The caller will be at the front desk.

Caller wants to report drug activity. There’s a motor home with lots of traffic, and the caller said there are a lot of problems and lots of suspected drug activity.

Text to 911: “Male headed N on sandridge on bicycle yelling obscenities.” The texter was asked to call 911, and they called 911 and advised that north of Cranberry on Sandridge, it was a white male wearing dark clothing.

Someone with a warrant from the Department of Corrections was yelling at the caller, and wants them picked up. The caller is leaving. The female who has the warrant was yelling and getting out of line.

Caller requests contact regarding his beach house, and deputies responding to it yesterday. The caller advised someone is staying at the address.

Caller said the neighbors across the street, in a single-story house, with a white RV parked by the road, locked their cats in the RV with the windows up. The caller is worried about the animals. An officer made contact with the owner, and she advised the cats were fine.

Domestic violence: Caller said her boyfriend is inside the house. The caller is outside in the front yard. He’s slamming doors and yelling, but it’s not physical. He’s been drinking alcohol, but has no weapons. The caller’s son is still in the home. It’s a teal-colored house.

Caller reported that her son threatened to hit her, but has not gotten physical. There is a rifle on property. The son is in the garage, and she was advised to stay separated. She wants him off the property.

Two males are cutting down a tree next to the caller’s property. The caller says they are not licensed or insured, and it’s going to fall on the caller’s property because it’s leaning.

Caller said their mother-in-law is not on the lease, but said she was calling the cops to kick them out. She is being aggressive, and is inside the house right now. The caller thinks she is high on meth. The caller is out in the trailer on the property.

People around her are cutting wood, and have thrown their wood all over the place. The caller said there are pieces of wood in the right of way, and the caller is concerned. Then the caller called back, saying she wanted to “cancel” the call.

Caller said the next door neighbor’s dog bit her dog approximately 30 minutes ago.

Mental subject: A subject is raping some girl. The caller said he turned it in. “Man, can you quit raping her out there!” the caller yelled out loud. He said there is a trailer parked by a white house, and he said his brother is there doing it right outside his window in the bedroom where he lives.

Caller said there is a guy in a white dually work truck. The engine is running, and he is slumped over the steering wheel. The caller honked the horn and yelled at him, and there was some movement, but it just looks like an awkward position.

May 2 — Mental subject: There are people raping under the house, one is getting raped and the other one is doing it.

Caller reported that a tractor was stolen. It’s unknown when, but the caller noticed it this morning. It’s a Kabota B2650. The gate was open, and the padlock was on the ground.

Criminal trespass: There are people on the caller’s property in a white RV. They are homeless, and the caller’s neighbor told the caller that the people arrived yesterday. The caller hasn’t approached the RV, but advised he can hear a bunch of noises inside.

A younger white male with khaki pants and white heavy-set female with blonde hair were getting into the packages in the back of the post office, and then got into a gray/blue small truck with a canopy, and a newer black four-door SUV-type vehicle. It seemed suspicious. It’s unknown if they are still there.

A subject is in the caller’s house and is refusing to leave. The caller advised there was a domestic violence situation recently. The subject is in the back room with the son. It’s verbal at this time, there is no drinking, drugs or weapons,

Caller found what she believes is a suicide note while checking on her friend, whose location is unknown. He told the caller recently he was going out of town for work, but was having car problems, and he didn’t know when he would be back

Caller is out on the deck, and can see that a guy out in the woods has a rifle pointed at the caller. The subject has a mask on, but the caller does not see any vehicles. The caller is in the house, and believes he is safe. This is an ongoing issue. No one was seen on his property.

There’s a gold SUV with Washington plates parked at a narrow bridge, and there is a person inside the vehicle, in the driver’s seat, with a blanket over his head. He isn’t moving. The caller thinks someone should check it out. The vehicle has been there all day.

Caller was out on a visit, and is concerned for a client’s well-being. She is threatening the caller, and threatening to hurt her kittens. She has a history of dementia and frequent falls, and is possibly injured from an earlier fall. The caller is requesting law and aid, and is parked in the driveway.

Caller reported that a female wearing a beanie, a tan coat, and blue jeans, with a backpack, and male wearing a khaki green coat and riding a bike, were physically fighting and throwing things. The female went into the bathroom on the approach, and he went north. This happened about 5 minutes ago, and the caller picked up some broken glass after they threw a bottle.

Caller is a manager, and they have an intruder at the transfer site. A camera is showing the person at the site on the pad. One person on camera is breaking in and stealing metals from recycling. The caller will be enroute in a dark blue small SUV, and said the gate is locked.

Mental subject: Caller said a subject is outside raping again, on the far end by the parents’ bathroom. The caller said the subject is out there wiggling the house, and “has the girl bent over or something.” The caller said he didn’t see anything. He said the subject keeps the girl knocked out.

May 3 — Caller is having some issues with the homeless encampment. They were told last Saturday by a deputy that they needed to get their stuff off of the property, but they are still there. The caller requests a phone call from a deputy.

Caller said there was a red Tacoma truck with Oregon plates parked across from the caller’s property with a white male driver with wavy short hair and glasses. The caller is concerned because of the thefts in the area. The caller went outside, and the male drove off down the road.

A male stealing gas at the local store left in a white Ford Ranger with an unknown plate. The caller believes they know his name. This happened about 2 minutes ago, and the caller advised that the male subject was arguing with the female worker before he took off, headed towards Tokeland.

Disorderly conduct: A male with a red disability scooter was outside exposing himself. The caller thinks he might have been urinating. It was an elderly male with long gray hair, who is now going east towards the bay.

Caller reported a domestic disturbance. A female punched a male on the golf course. Dispatch can hear the male in the background begging for the employee not to call. The caller said the male and female are still there but does not know their names. They are a white female with a pink tank top, and a Middle Eastern male with a black sweatshirt. They have a black SUV in the parking lot.

An officer assisted Bay Center Fire and Chinook Tribal members to rescue a bald eagle with an injured wing from the mud flats off of School Street in Bay Center. The officer transported the eagle.

Scam: Caller received a phone call earlier today from a private number asking why the caller wasn’t at jury this week.

The reporting party picked up a large knife that was in the road, and it looks like there is blood on it. He is at the Sheriff’s Office.

Two vehicles were involved in an accident, a 2007 BMW Z4 and a Toyota Sienna. The driver of the Toyota opened their door and left a dent in the caller’s BMW. They will be in the parking lot of a church in seaview.

Caller said people are lighting off illegal fireworks in the intersection.

Caller said a subject is riding by on his motor bike harassing the caller. The caller wants a deputy to respond. A woman called back for the caller and said she has some photos.

Caller said there are five children altogether, and he has the kids. She wants a welfare check on them to make sure they are where they are supposed to be. She states that she doesn’t know the address. She said Dispatch found it last time.

A male caller said that the top floor tenants of his apartment building are making noise. He went and talked to them, and it’s the child upstairs. He is getting over-stimulated, his dogs are scared, and his girlfriend is freaking out.