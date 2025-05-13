Community Events Published 12:18 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Last clamming dates of the 2024-25 season

OCEAN PARK and LONG BEACH — Razor clam digs on coastal beaches for morning (midnight to noon only) low tides — the last of the 2024-25 season:

May 14, Wednesday, 8:13 a.m.; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors

May 15, Thursday, 8:49 a.m.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors

Annual Science Conference

LONG BEACH — The Pacific County Marine Resources Committee’s free Annual Science Conference is coming up May 17, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Cranberry Museum on Pioneer Road and the public is invited. Let them know you’re coming: tinyurl.com/Science-conference-RSVP.

Bear RIver Archers hosting 3D Fun Shoot

SANDRIDGE — The Bear RIver Archers will be hosting a 3D Fun Shoot on Friday and Saturday, May 17 and 18 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Registration starts at 8am and the cost is $15 per day or $20 for both days, cash only. You will need to bring your own equipment as none will be provided. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be available for purchase after 11am. For more information or questions, contact Arnie at 573-308-6952 or Mike at 360-431-4407. The archery range is located on 85th Street off of Sandridge, next to Lone Fir Cemetery.

Peace of Mind Pacific County Wellness Walk auction

LONG BEACH — Peace of Mind Pacific County is auctioning artistically decorated fishing floats. Bidders can support the all-volunteer group’s year-round mental health advocacy efforts by bidding on the decorative artwork. Details are online at www.pompc.org. The floats will be available for viewing at the annual Wellness Walk at the Bolstad Beach Approach in Long Beach May 18. The auction runs until 10 p.m. on May 19.

Free rural civil law clinic

SOUTH BEND — A free legal clinic to answer legal questions about tenants, contracts, protection orders, parenting plans, divorce, minor guardianship, or any other miscellaneous civil issues is scheduled for the Pacific County Superior Court Law Library, 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend, on May 22, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Make an appointment by calling 360-425-5279 or drop by. First come, first served.

Volunteer Fair at Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum

Some tables are still available to showcase an organization or event at a Volunteer Fair planned at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco. It will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 31 at 115 Lake St. Groups may reserve a table by emailing ilwacomerchantsassociation@gmail.com or calling (360) 642-3446.

World’s Longest Beach Runs coming up

LONG BEACH — Two runs, a 5K and a 10K, are planned June 14 to raise funds through the Ilwaco Sports Boosters for Ilwaco schools’ cross country program. The runs will begin at the Bolstad Beach Approach in Long Beach 8:30 a.m. and conclude with awards at 11:30 a.m. at Veterans Field. Runners who register by May 16 are guaranteed a T-shirt. Cost is $20. To register, log on to World’s Longest Beach Run at https://secure.getmeregistered.com.

Peninsula Players plan auditions for ‘Ripcord’

ILWACO — Auditions for “Ripcord,” the latest production by the Peninsula Players, will be 6 p.m. June 4 and June 5 at the River City Playhouse, 127 Lake St., in Ilwaco. Director Ken Tobias is looking for three men and three women to play the roles. The play features two female roommates at a senior living facility who are subject to various comic pranks. The show will open Aug. 8 and run three weekends.