Clint Carter has left the stage: Tributes hail qualities of celebrated Blues musician Published 12:54 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Tributes have been flowing in for Clint Carter, the North Coast blues musician who has died from cancer.

Carter, the leading light behind the annual Peninsula Blues Festival, died May 13. In a sad coincidence, his business partner Kate Naiman, who had jointly produced the festival since 2017, died in March.

“He made a great contribution to our community and will not be forgotten,” said Michael Lalewicz.

“Clint is one of the most beloved guys I’ve ever known,” added Jim Rafferty, who described Carter as a “class act” who has left the stage. “Clint’s legacy will live on for not just years but many decades. Any Blues or R&B Festival ever to take place on the Long Beach Peninsula will be built on Clint’s legacy.”

“Clint, you are a grand pillar in our little community and your absence is not gonna feel right,” said Nikole Mcelroy in an online tribute.

“He was larger than life,” said Sue Madsen.

Steven Linhart added, “What made Clint the happiest, is when others were having a good time.”

And Cindy Underwood concluded, “His legacy will live on through the memories we hold dear.”

In November, coinciding with his 70th birthday, the music community staged a benefit to help with medical bills that accumulated over the course of more than three years. In a candid interview with the Chinook Observer, Carter described how what appeared as prostate cancer spread to his spine and pelvis. He shared a poignant message: “Get tested. Don’t wait. Go ahead and get stuff taken care of.”

Carter ran the Blues and Seafood festival in Ilwaco for many years when owner of the Imperial Schooner restaurant then founded the outdoor Peninsula Blues Festival held on outdoor stages at the Port of Nahcotta. He led a band called the North Coast Blues and presented a regular show on Coast Community Radio in Astoria.

Big names in the music world attended the festival, giving it a cachet that went beyond the greater Portland area, which hosts a thriving blues scene. Among them was Norman Sylvester, known as “Boogie Cat.” Carter always joked that if he failed to invite Sylvester each year, his family would disown him.

Last August’s festival was the seventh annual. Carter said at the time that he had thought about cancelling it because of his health concerns, but couldn’t bear to disappoint the community. “Just seeing 500 or so happy faces out there — this is my thing. It will keep me going,” he said.

The festival twice was honored with the Cascade Blues Association’s Muddy Award for Best Northwest Event. It will continue under the chairmanship of Marti Lindhorst; this year’s dates are Aug. 15 and 16. (Sylvester will perform Aug. 16)

Carter leaves a wife, Laurie, and daughter Terra Hotine, who lives in Post Falls, Idaho.

Announcing his “hospice journey,” they posted a note on his Facebook page noting their appreciation for everyone’s kind words.

“His legacy will live on for years,” they concluded.

• Family members ask that donations in his memory be made to local food banks, school music departments or veterans’ programs, all organizations supported by the festival and Carter personally. Details of a memorial service will be announced later.