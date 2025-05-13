Birding: Spring migration still underway on beaches and mudflats
Published 1:05 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025
By DR. MADELINE KALBACH — For the Observer
Whimbrel have long decurved bills. Their bill is specialized for probing for food items, such as fiddler crabs.They feed closer to the surface of the sand or mudflat than marbled godwits.
SUSAN STAUFFER PHOTO
A disturbance from either a predator such as a bald eagle or osprey or a vehicle driving on the beach too close to the foraging or resting flock of birds will cause the flock to fly up with a flurry of wings to avoid harm, or becoming another bird’s lunch!
MADELINE KALBACH PHOTO
The marbled godwit has a very long, slightly upturned bill that allows them to probe deeply into the sand and mudflats for insects, crustaceans and mollusks.
MADELINE KALBACH PHOTO
Marbled godwits being chased by the surf line of the incoming tide.
MADELINE KALBACH PHOTO
Black-bellied plovers are medium-sized shorebirds that forage in a typical “run, stop and pluck” style for worms, insects and crustaceans.
SUSAN STAUFFER PHOTO
Not all of the dunlins were in full breeding plumage. Some, like this one, were still in transition. Black is beginning to appear on the belly of this bird and the chestnut color on the upper parts is also beginning to appear.
MADELINE KALBACH PHOTO
Dunlin in breeding plumage were on the beach in very large numbers.
SUSAN STAUFFER PHOTO
A flock of sanderlings and dunlin flew in from afar to land on the beach, where they will forage at the surf line for crustaceans, worms and small mollusks.
SUSAN STAUFFER PHOTO
Last week I wrote about my late-April experiences with the shorebirds on our beaches.
The spring migration continues. Shorebirds are always on the move, and they are still moving about in early May in fairly large numbers along the ocean beaches, but there were also many on the mudflats of Willapa Bay at Leadbetter. e-Bird is still reporting many sightings of the big boys on Willapa’s beaches and mudflats.
Whimbrel and marbled godwit are the big boys, and they are being observed in fairly large numbers. It isn’t too late to see them, so I hope you will take time to enjoy these special birds. Also watch for dunlin and sanderling in breeding plumage, black-bellied plover also in full breeding regalia, and semi-palmated plovers.
Happy birding!