Birding: Spring migration still underway on beaches and mudflats Published 1:05 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Last week I wrote about my late-April experiences with the shorebirds on our beaches.

The spring migration continues. Shorebirds are always on the move, and they are still moving about in early May in fairly large numbers along the ocean beaches, but there were also many on the mudflats of Willapa Bay at Leadbetter. e-Bird is still reporting many sightings of the big boys on Willapa’s beaches and mudflats.

Whimbrel and marbled godwit are the big boys, and they are being observed in fairly large numbers. It isn’t too late to see them, so I hope you will take time to enjoy these special birds. Also watch for dunlin and sanderling in breeding plumage, black-bellied plover also in full breeding regalia, and semi-palmated plovers.

Happy birding!